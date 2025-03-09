Colts Among Favorites to Land Significant Free Agent QB
The Indianapolis Colts are right in the thick of the mix for free agent quarterback Daniel Jones.
According to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, the Colts and the Minnesota Vikings are the two expected leading contenders to land Jones in free agency.
The Colts have found their name within several rumors and league chatter surrounding what's to come for their quarterback room after announcing their plans to bring in competition alongside Anthony Richardson for his third-year pro, and it seems Jones has now stuck his claim as a prime candidate for Indianapolis to bring in.
Indianapolis seemingly factors in next to Jones' current home of the Minnesota Vikings as the top suitors for his services –– the team who brought him in mid-way through last season from the New York Giants as a backup behind Sam Darnold.
It's an interesting choice for Jones to consider. The Vikings provide a sense of extended familiarity with the city, staff, and surrounding team thanks to his time in the building from last season and this offseason, but perhaps the Colts offer more appeal. Winning the Indianapolis starting quarterback job might be seen as a more favorable spot to be in than Minnesota, and maybe the Colts are willing to offer a bit more on a financial basis to lure him into putting pen to paper.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
During his 10 games suiting up with the Giants last season, Jones didn't see his fair share of turbulence, logging 2,070 passing yards on a 63.3% completion rate, pairing with ten total touchdowns and 11 turnovers. However, a shaky surrounding situation in New York wasn't doing him any favors, either.
An addition of Jones into the Indianapolis quarterback room could be a strong fit for both parties. Not only does it allow the former sixth-overall pick to get a fresh start in a new situation, but it accomplishes the Colts' major goal of this offseason by giving Richardson worthwhile competition ahead of next season. Time will tell if the two sides will make the connection come to fruition.
The Colts will likely find more answers on their future quarterback room once negotiations officially open across the league at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.