Colts Hiring Former Ravens Coach to Staff
The Indianapolis Colts have added yet another prominent name to their defensive coaching staff, this time poaching a coach from the Baltimore Ravens' coaching tree.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Colts are hiring former Ravens' assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Chris Hewitt for a similar role. Hewitt is expected to lead the Colts secondary in 2025, while also adding a passing game coordinator role to his duties.
Hewitt spent the past 13 years coaching with the Ravens, rising through the ranks from assistant special teams coach to defensive backs coach to assistant head coach. He has worked under quite a few prominent defensive coaches in his time, including Dean Pees, Wink Martindale, and Mike Macdonald.
Hewitt has had a hand in one of the league's best overall defensive units over the past decade. He has had a direct hand in working with numerous Pro Bowl talents over the years as well, including players like Eric Weddle, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Earl Thomas, and Marcus Peters. Last year was a step back for the Ravens' defense, but they rebounded well and finished the year rather strong heading into the playoffs.
This hiring adds an experienced quality coach to a team that desperately needed it. The Colts are quite young in the secondary, with Kenny Moore II being the lone starter over the age of 25 on the backend. Hewitt should be able to get the most out of promising players such as Jaylon Jones and Nick Cross next season.
Hewitt joins a long list of defensive changes the Colts have made this offseason. He joins former Bengals coaches Lou Anarumo and James Bettcher on the defensive staff, adding an AFC North flavor to the typically static Colts' defense. If we know anything about the AFC North style of defense, these hires should signify a drastic change on that side of the ball for the Colts.
Overall, the Colts hit a grand slam with this hiring. Hewitt was getting defensive coordinator interviews last offseason and now the Colts are able to land him as a veteran coach alongside Anarumo. If he can squeeze out just a little more production out of this young defensive back room, the Colts' defense should be able to make a big jump in 2025.
