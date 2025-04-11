Colts Free Agent QB Reunites With Former Team
The Indianapolis Colts' veteran quarterback from the 2024 campaign has found a new place to call home for 2025.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, free agent quarterback Joe Flacco has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cleveland Browns for next season, reuniting with the team where he revitalized his career during the 2023 season.
After the Colts decided to bring in Daniel Jones earlier this offseason on his respective one-year, $14 million deal, the writing was on the wall for Flacco to find a new place to play, in the event hew wanted to keep the cleats on for his age-40 season.
Now, Flacco clearly looks fired up to play after re-upping for another year in the league, and will now have an opportunity to reclaim some of the magic he found in Cleveland two years back.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The move now effectively ends Flacco's short tenure in Indianapolis, spending one season with the team after signing last summer, after the Colts brass liked what they saw with the Browns.
He ended up starting in six games for Indianapolis while in town as a fill-in for Anthony Richardson for two different stints, logging a 2-4 record while at the helm to secure 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 65.3% completion percentage.
Now, Flacco joins a Browns quarterback room held down by himself, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson, and perhaps with more talent soon to be on the way, depending on how Cleveland's draft situation pans out.
As for the Colts, their quarterback room will be run with Richardson, Jones, and Jason Bean on the depth chart, and they could even be a team that looks to add another body under center deeper into this year's draft, depending on how the board shakes out.
However, one thing remains certain for the Colts, and that's the official end of the Flacco era in Indianapolis, as the veteran's signing to Cleveland now makes takes him to the sixth stop of his career, or the second coming of his previous fifth stop, depending on how you look at it.
Recommended Articles