Colts May Have Landed the 'Biggest Bargain' in Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts made sure to make a dent in the first wave of this offseason's free agency class compared to years past.
And while the pickups generating the most chatter surround the secondary with guys like Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward now entering the fold, the offensive side of the ball also got love as well –– most notably the pickup of 2019 first-round quarterback Daniel Jones on a one-year, $14 million contract for the year ahead.
Of course, there's no guarantee that Jones will emerge as the Week 1 starter for Indianapolis heading into next season, and the odds are likely out of his favor to make the feat happen. However, the Colts have had a bit of considerable praise for adding competition in the quarterback room.
The latest positive reviews come from ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry, who calls the Colts' signing of Jones the "biggest bargain" of free agency.
"The sixth overall pick in 2019, Jones arrives in Indianapolis with the expectation that he will challenge third-year pro Anthony Richardson for the starting role," Thiry wrote. "Coming out of Minnesota, where he spent part of last season on the practice squad after his release from the Giants, coaches and teammates said Jones impressed on and off the field. In Indy on a one-year, $14 million deal, he could either prove himself as a starter or inspire improved play from Richardson."
When comparing the value of Jones' contract compared to other coveted free-agent quarterbacks on the market, the Colts did manage to make out well.
His $14 million comes up less than the average annual value of other quarterbacks getting deals like Sam Darnold ($33.5 million), Geno Smith ($25.0 million), and Justin Fields ($20 million). Yes, Jones may fall short of their talent level, but it's hard to dispute his services don't come at a reasonable price. Even more so if he falls in line as the starter in 2025.
The true value of how Jones' contract pans out is really a wait-and-see situation. If Jones does end up getting starting reps in 2025 and playing up to standard or further, the Colts can look back on this move in a positive way. However, if he gets little to no time on the field or considerable struggles if he does end up playing, the perception of this deal could get bleak fast.
For now, the Colts have accomplished their goal: provide the competition in the room necessary for Anthony Richardson, and let the rest fall into place. Time will tell if Jones is the best option to bring in to achieve what they set out for this offseason.
