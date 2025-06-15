Colts May Lose Out on Trey Hendrickson
The chances of the Indianapolis Colts making a blockbuster trade for the NFL's reigning sack leader in Trey Hendrickson may have just taken a big hit.
According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals have resumed talks on a contract extension– some major optimism surrounding the two sides hammering out an agreement, and quieting down any potential trade chatter that had once been prevalent this offseason.
"The two sides have resumed communication on his contract and future with the team, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday," ESPN's Ben Baby wrote. "This is a positive turn in what has been a fierce stalemate. Hendrickson did not participate in any of the team's offseason workouts, including last week's mandatory minicamp. By missing the three-day session, Hendrickson was subject to fines of nearly $105,000."
Through the months of drama involving the two sides in one of the NFL's biggest storylines of this offseason, the Colts have been among the short list of teams that would make sense for any trade revolving around Hendrickson, if the Bengals were compelled to move him.
Indianapolis has its defense led by Hendrickson's former defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo for his first year in the fold, could use a star edge rusher in their front seven for next season, and have $20 million in effective cap space to work with to work around the necessary financial hurdles.
On paper, a trade fit between the two sides makes sense, but Hendrickson agreeing to any extension with the Bengals would kill any hopes of such a deal coming to form for the Colts.
During Hendrickson's most recent season for the Bengals, he played in all 17 games to log a league-high 17.5 sacks, 46 combined tackles, and 19 TFLs as one of the league's best edge rushing talents–– earning his way to the first All-Pro selection of his career and fifth Pro Bowl nod.
After such a dominant season in Cincinnati, what was once seen as a prime trade target for any team looking to upgrade their pass rush may ultimately be on the verge of signing the long-term extension with the Bengals he once desired.
Don't count out something unprecedented to transpire between the Bengals and Hendrickson leading up to training camp, but if this is a sign for anything, the dreams of a Colts trade involving Cincinnati's pass rusher might be of the board in the meantime.