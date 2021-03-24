Experts Reveal Who the Colts Should Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

These are the players that the experts have the Colts selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With a month until the 2021 NFL Draft, it's peak mock draft season.

Here is a collection of recent mock drafts around the web from the last week and the players that have been slated to go to the Indianapolis Colts.

Gregory Rousseau | ED | Miami (2)

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (March 23)

Under general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts never go all out in free agency, focusing instead on low-cost, short-term deals. And even though they could still bring back veteran edge rusher Justin Houston, this could be a spot to take a young defender. Rousseau had 15.5 sacks in 2019 and then opted out of this past season. He has an up-and-down evaluation, but you can't deny his production and size (6-foot-7, 250 pounds). He has a high ceiling. Indianapolis also has a hole at left tackle after Anthony Costanzo retired.

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus (March 22)

More than any other defense in the NFL, the Colts covet long athletes on defense. You may not find a longer defensive end in the draft class than Rousseau. It’s why he was darn near impossible for guards to block when he kicked inside and racked up 16 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before opting out in 2020.

This has been a popular match lately as the Colts have the rare opportunity to land a top edge rushing prospect in Rousseau. There is almost no uniformity in analysts' edge rankings, but Rousseau is often right near the top. He could eventually give the Colts the same length and power on the outside that they have inside with tackle DeForest Buckner.

Liam Eichenberg | OT | Notre Dame (2)

Joe Marino, The Draft Network (March 20)

The retirement of Anthony Castonzo leaves behind a hole at left tackle next to Quenton Nelson. While Indianapolis has enjoyed featuring one of the NFL’s best offensive lines over the past two seasons, not securing a sound replacement for Castonzo can spoil the entire unit. Eichenberg is a high-floor prospect that profiles as an immediate starter. He can thrive next to Nelson and ensure the Colts remain sound up front on offense.

Renner, PFF (Round 2)

The Colts have/are reportedly signing two free-agent offensive tackles this week in Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport, but neither player is the type to keep the Colts from finding their long-term left tackle in this draft class. Owner Jim Irsay thinks it's a good place to find that person anyway. Eichenberg is a solid all-around tackle with the power to fit into the Colts' line. He's one of the safer early-round tackle prospects, but his ceiling may be limited.

Christian Barmore | DT | Alabama

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com (March 19)

GM Chris Ballard could opt for cornerback help, but he usually looks to build his fronts. Barmore offers both run-stuffing potential and upfield rush from the interior.

As Zierlein knows, this would be such a Chris Ballard move. The Colts already have an excellent defensive tackle duo in Buckner and Grover Stewart, but that doesn't mean it will keep the Colts from adding high-end trench prospects.

Rashod Bateman | WR | Minnesota

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports (March 23)

With T.Y. Hilton likely to leave via free agency, Bateman strikes me as an excellent complement in the Colts passing game with Michael Pittman. He can be used outside and in the slot. He has terrific hands and is excellent at tracking the ball. He wasn't asked to run a lot of different routes at Minnesota, so there could be a slow adjustment before he's ready to take on a full-time role, but there's a high ceiling here.

With his size (6'2", 210) and ability to move around the formation, Bateman would be an excellent fit in the Colts offense. Whether they're able to bring T.Y. Hilton back or not, they need to continue addressing their receiver corps, and they've been doing it for a while with prospects who fit a similar profile to Bateman.

Jaycee Horn | CB | South Carolina

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network (March 23)

The Colts slide back, pick up a few extra picks, and still manage to secure Jaycee Horn for the secondary? That sounds like quite the win. Indianapolis is bringing back Xavier Rhodes on a short-term contract, but the long-term outlook of the position is much more favorable with Horn in the picture playing a premium position on a late first-round rookie contract.

The Colts' cornerback group is similar to its wide receiver group from 2020. There are some reliable veterans who may not be in the future picture paired with talented younger players who should be around for a while. This time next year, they could be looking for a replacement for Xavier Rhodes and preparing for Rock Ya-Sin's final year under contract. Horn's size (6'1", 205) and length are perfect for the Colts' secondary, as is his tough nature of play.

Azeez Ojulari | ED | Georgia

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network (March 24)

Azeez Ojulari may only have one truly developed pass-rush move, but it’s the most important one an NFL pass rusher could possess. He has the bend and hand technique to win the outside shoulder of offensive tackles consistently, and he always seems to show up late in games. But what really sold him for me was the Alabama tape. He didn’t wow with his pass rush as often in that contest. It was his consistent sacrifices against a pulling Deonte Brown that sold me. His job was to sacrifice his body, blowing up Brown to allow his linebackers to spill across and make plays on power runs at the line of scrimmage. As an outside linebacker who grew up defending the Wing-T and going opposite shoulder low against pulling guards and tackles, Ojulari proved to be a young man after my own heart. He’s still growing as an edge setter, but his will to be the best is obvious in the way he plays.

Ojulari fits the bill of what the Colts often look for in drafted pass rushers, which is length (34.5" arms), athleticism, bend, and loads of potential. His best football is almost certainly ahead of him.

Jaelan Phillips | ED | Miami

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com (March 23)

The Colts must be able to generate pressure with a four-man rush to effectively run Matt Eberflus' version of Tampa 2. Phillips is a skilled technician with a non-stop motor and a polished game.

Phillips is still very much a developing player, but his biggest question marks this draft season will be his medicals, as injuries forced him to retire in 2018 before returning to the field. As a prospect, he's got quality size and athleticism to develop into a really nice pass rusher.

Alex Leatherwood | OT | Alabama

Miller, PFN (Round 2)

The Colts don't have to find their future left tackle in the first round, as guys like Eichenberg and Leatherwood are quality options on Day 2. The latter has adequate size to play inside or out, but his 34-plus-inch arms can help him stay outside in the NFL. He moves around well and would be a good lead blocker for those Jonathan Taylor outside runs.

