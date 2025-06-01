Colts Have One Final Offseason Priority to Address
Over the course of this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts have tackled a variety of needs to help provide a noticeably better outlook for what the year ahead may hold compared to the end results from last season.
Defensively, the Colts underwent the most changes, and with it, now have a new sense of life for how they could improve following an up-and-down campaign. On the offensive side, there was similar turnover and new additions to keep the arrow pointing up, making for a relatively productive and positive offseason on paper from Chris Ballard and Co.
However, in the eyes of NFL.com's Kevin Patra, there is one lasting offseason priority for the Colts to address before next season, which focuses upon the burning question everyone in Indianapolis wants to know: Find a winner in the QB battle.
"The competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones continues to garner plenty of attention in Indy this offseason. Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft, hasn't played well enough to lock down the gig," Patra wrote. "His draft status and raw talent give him one more shot at keeping the starting job. The mere presence of the former Giants first-rounder puts heat on Richardson. Jones isn't a franchise-altering option, but he does give Shane Steichen a viable choice should Richardson tank -- at least Jones has been to the playoffs. The Colts are hoping pressure finally turns Richardson into a diamond. If it doesn’t, Indy could decide to see what Jones can do."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, the Colts have made it clear that this is an open competition, and one that's started with both sides getting first-team reps through OTAs and offseason training. And in whatever way the situation ends up panning out for this offense, it will inevitably have major implications for how this season will transpire.
Expectations would likely center upon Richardson being the one to hold down the job for his third season. So long as he can show progress in improvement from his last time out in 2024, it's within everyone's best interest in the building to land that QB1 role and continue to keep growing through the year into the sky-high ceiling he was once advertised to have
But if the former number-four pick finds himself stumbling out of the gate early, Jones could be in the perfect position to capture that starting role. The Colts were aggressive on bringing in Jones for $14 million for a reason, and he didn't come to Indianapolis expecting to be a backup.
That quarterback spot is the biggest focus for the Colts and fans ahead of next season, and likely won't be truly sorted out for the next few months as OTAs and minicamps are in session. Yet, once training camp arrives at the end of July where the pads can come on and competition ensues, answers will then be slowly uncovered for this team's Week One starter.