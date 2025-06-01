Colts Boast High-Level Offensive Line Duo
The Indianapolis Colts will have a different-looking offensive line than usual, as center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries departed for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. However, draft investments Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (guard) will do whatever possible to fll the void.
While there is seven-time Pro Bowler, Quenton Nelson, tackles Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith shore up the edges. The tackles will be the subject of this piece, and Pro Football Focus has them both ranked in the top 32 at their position ahead of the 2025 season.
Starting with Smith, he's 21st overall coming off a contract restructure that will keep him in Indianapolis for at least the 2025 season. Here's what PFF's Zoltán Buday had on the veteran lineman.
"After five straight seasons of being ranked among the top 20 offensive tackles in PFF overall grade, Smith had a down season in 2024. It was cut short due to an injury, and he earned only a 65.7 PFF overall grade, which ranked 48th at the position," said Buday. "He was still an above-average run blocker, highlighted by his 19th-ranked 74.6 PFF run-blocking grade. With Smith still only 29 years old, he gets the benefit of the doubt that he can return to his previous level of play in 2025."
Smith's injuries have been a growing concern, as he's missed 19 games since 2021. However, he's still a pillar of Indy's offensive unit. As mentioned, Smith had a down 2024 and even slipped in fundamentals with 12 penalties, which was 129th out of 140 eligible tackles.
Smith will work this offseason to get better PFF grades and remain on the field as long as possible. If Smith needs to miss any time, whoever wins the swing tackle spot between Blake Freeland and rookie Jalen Travis.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for the budding talent Raimann, he cracks the top 10 at the exact number, and with good reason: he had a breakout 2024 campaign that might have gone overlooked since he's in a non-glamorous position.
"Raimann might be the most underrated tackle in the NFL. He was among the best left tackles in the league for the second straight season, and his 87.9 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons ranks seventh among all offensive tackles and fifth among left tackles," wrote Buday. "Raimann is one of just five offensive tackles to have earned both a PFF pass-blocking and a run-blocking grade above 80.0 over that period."
Raimann was fantastic in 2024, logging great PFF grades of 85.1 overall, 82.0 pass-blocking, and 80.7 run-blocking. Raimann also allowed only two QB hits and played consistently efficient football off the left side, regardless of who was at quarterback.
Don't be shocked if the Colts get Raimann an extension, as he'll be a free agent in 2026 and looks to be a future Pro Bowl-level (or higher) offensive tackle. Players like Raimann don't grow on trees in the NFL, so the Colts should lock down the former Central Michigan Chippewa.
While Smith and Raimann want to have a great 2025, much of the success of Shane Steichen's offense rests on the shoulders of either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. It will be something to watch with Smith and Raimann, and if the veteran can bounce back, and if the young talent can continue to ascend.
Recommended Articles