Colts Exercise No-Brainer Contract Option

The Colts have exercised the fifth-year option on former first-round pick Quenton Nelson's contract.

Well, that was easy.

The Indianapolis Colts have exercised the fifth-year option on guard Quenton Nelson.

After earning First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three years, Nelson is now tied to the Colts through 2022 and is projected to make over $13.7 million in the final year of his deal.

Nelson is currently eligible for a contract extension, so the Colts and Nelson may hammer out a deal before 2022.

Since becoming the No. 6-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nelson has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

According to Pro Football Focus, in 2,073 pass-blocking snaps, Nelson has allowed just 3 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

As a rookie in 2018, he was the NFL's No. 7-ranked offensive lineman among those with at least 400 snaps in run blocking with a total offensive grade of 79.7 and then took a big leap the following year. He finished No. 1 in 2018 with a 91.2, and then No. 2 last year with an 86.2

Nelson is one of the faces of the Colts franchise and has far outperformed the lofty expectations bestowed upon him as a draft prospect and rookie.

The Colts adding another year to his deal was a no-brainer.

How do you feel about the Colts locking up Quenton Nelson for an extra year? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.