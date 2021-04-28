Colts Exercise No-Brainer Contract Option

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Colts Pick Up G Quenton Nelson's Fifth-Year Option

The Colts have exercised the fifth-year option on former first-round pick Quenton Nelson's contract.
Author:
Publish date:

Well, that was easy.

The Indianapolis Colts have exercised the fifth-year option on guard Quenton Nelson.

After earning First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three years, Nelson is now tied to the Colts through 2022 and is projected to make over $13.7 million in the final year of his deal.

Nelson is currently eligible for a contract extension, so the Colts and Nelson may hammer out a deal before 2022.

Since becoming the No. 6-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nelson has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

According to Pro Football Focus, in 2,073 pass-blocking snaps, Nelson has allowed just 3 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

As a rookie in 2018, he was the NFL's No. 7-ranked offensive lineman among those with at least 400 snaps in run blocking with a total offensive grade of 79.7 and then took a big leap the following year. He finished No. 1 in 2018 with a 91.2, and then No. 2 last year with an 86.2

Nelson is one of the faces of the Colts franchise and has far outperformed the lofty expectations bestowed upon him as a draft prospect and rookie.

The Colts adding another year to his deal was a no-brainer.

How do you feel about the Colts locking up Quenton Nelson for an extra year? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 26, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Casey Tucker (76) during training camp at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Waive Three Players Ahead of Draft

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks for quarterback Philip Rivers during a game at Las Vegas.
News

Colts Exercise No-Brainer Contract Option

Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia Ncaa Football Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Georgia Vs Cincinnati
Draft

Experts Reveal Who the Colts Should Pick This Week in 2021 NFL Draft

Indianapolis Colts strongside linebacker Bobby Okereke, a 2019 third-round pick out of Stanford, was considered one of the NFL's top rookie linebackers by Pro Football Focus and the Pro Football Writers Association.
News

Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Linebacker

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) and Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

The 5 Most-Recent Undrafted Gems for Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been ruled out of Sunday's home game vs. the Tennessee Titans after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
News

Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Defensive Tackle

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Podcast

PODCAST: Mocking NFL's First Round and Seven Rounds for Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) is blocked by Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Play The Kansas City Chiefs At Arrowhead Stadium In Afc Playoffs 2019
News

Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Defensive End