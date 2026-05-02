A Fan's Guide to the Indianapolis Colts' 2026 Offseason Calendar

The Indianapolis Colts began Phase 1 of their offseason schedule with voluntary work on April 21st, right in the thick of draft week. This period focuses on meetings, strength training, and rehabilitation before the team ramps up its workload for the rest of the summer.

Veterans quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. and cornerback Kenny Moore II have been away from the team as they remain on the trade block.

While work thus far has not been open to the media, there will be plenty of opportunity moving forward to get a closer look at the younger, faster Colts.

Here’s a look at the key dates Colts faithful will want to circle on their calendars, along with the media's scheduled access dates (subject to change at the team’s discretion).

Rookie Minicamp: May 8-9

The 2026 Colts' draftees get their on-field debut in their team-issued apparel as they take the field alongside undrafted free agents and prospects invited to participate for a try-out.

Most notably, it'll be interesting to see where the Colts' first two draft selections -- defenders CJ Allen and A.J. Haulcy -- are being used in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme.

This two-day glorified oreientation of sorts will feature far less team-based activities than it will individual drills and general acclimation to the pros, but it's still a worthy introduction nonetheless.

This padless, non-contact minicamp is meant to familiarize the amatuers more than it's meant to baptize them by fire, and head coach Shane Steichen will be sure to deliver that message.

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

Colts Trent Pennix(36), Evan Hull (26) and Adonai Mitchell (10) team up for the next drils during Indianapolis Colts minicamp practice Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is the third and final phase of the offseason program, the first portion of the offseason where the offense and defense can come together for some 11-on-11 work.

With quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner all set to be sidelined until at least training camp as they rehab their respective injuries, their presence will be greatly missed as far as teambuilding goes. On the flip side, at least those Colts below them on the depth chart will get some valuable run in their time away.

The on-field work will still be a non-contact simulation, though this is the first time when the veterans and the rookies will come together for practice. These workouts are still voluntary for the vets; it won't truly be a first full look at the projected 2026 roster together, but that comes not too long after OTAs conclude.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 9-11

Offensive tackles, guards, centers and others run drills during Indianapolis Colts minicamp practice Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

This will be the biggest offseason event yet, as it will be the closest we get to a real Colts practice. Unlike OTAs, which are voluntary, this minicamp requires that all members of the team be in attendance.

These sessions are more or less like the beginning of the training camp cycle, a period that features a similar practice regimen while still being padless and non-contact.

This will give us a closer look at how rookies are adjusting to the next level after being a month in, as well as provide a sneak peek as to which on-field chemistries are brewing.

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