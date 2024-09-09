Horseshoe Huddle

Indianapolis Colts Snap Counts vs. Houston Texans: Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts' snap counts for Week 1 have been tallied, revealing interesting numbers for some players.

Noah Gebert

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) talks to the team Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) talks to the team Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a disappointing loss to division rivals the Houston Texans during their Week 1 matchup on Sunday. Snap count totals have been released, providing some context to how the Colts utilized their personnel in their 2024 opener.

Offense

Player

Snaps

%

Anthony Richardson

45

100%

Bernhard Raimann

45

100%

Quenton Nelson

45

100%

Ryan Kelly

45

100%

Will Fries

45

100%

Braden Smith

45

100%

Jonathan Taylor

43

96%

Michael Pittman Jr.

40

89%

Alec Pierce

38

84%

Adonai Mitchell

29

64%

Kylen Granson

25

56%

Mo Alie-Cox

18

40%

Drew Ogletree

12

27%

Ashton Dulin

11

24%

Anthony Gould

7

16%

Trey Sermon

2

4%

Anthony Richardson and the five starters along the offensive line played 100% of the snaps on Sunday while running back Jonathan Taylor played 43 out of 45. Such a large percentage of snaps for a running back is unusual and will likely dip a bit as the season goes on, benefitting Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce led the way in snaps for the receivers with 40 and 38, respectively. Without Josh Downs in the lineup, Adonai Mitchell ranked third amongst Colts receivers with 29 snaps. Downs could potentially return to the lineup next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and with the impact Pierce had in Week 1, Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould are the ones most likely to see less playing time.

Defense

Player

Snaps

%

Zaire Franklin

79

100%

Kenny Moore II

79

100%

Jaylon Jones

79

100%

Julian Blackmon

79

100%

Nick Cross

79

100%

E.J. Speed

77

97%

JuJu Brents

62

78%

DeForest Buckner

54

68%

Kwity Paye

52

66%

Tyquan Lewis

52

66%

Grover Stewart

47

59%

Laiatu Latu

31

39%

Dayo Odeyingbo

29

37%

Raekwon Davis

18

23%

Taven Bryan

17

22%

Adetomiwa Adebawore

15

19%

Jaylon Carlies

15

19%

Isaiah Land

4

5%

Rodney Thomas II

1

1%

On the defensive side of the ball, five players played 100% of the snaps (79 total): Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Julian Blackmon, and Nick Cross. Cross was not only named a starting safety after an entire offseason and preseason of speculation but did not come off the field for one play in the season opener.

The rotation of the defensive line will fluctuate from game to game, but the 68% of snaps played by DeForest Buckner is not far off from the 72% he played throughout the entire 2023 season. How the Colts will handle the rotation of the other interior defensive linemen after Sunday's poor performance in the run game bears watching. Grover Stewart was on the sidelines for one-third of the Texans' rush attempts.

First-round rookie Laiatu Latu was out-snapped 52 to 31 by both Tyquan Lewis and Kwity Paye, showing the Colts' intent to use him primarily as a pass rush specialist at least early in his rookie season.

Noah Gebert

NOAH GEBERT

