Indianapolis Colts Snap Counts vs. Houston Texans: Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a disappointing loss to division rivals the Houston Texans during their Week 1 matchup on Sunday. Snap count totals have been released, providing some context to how the Colts utilized their personnel in their 2024 opener.
Offense
Player
Snaps
%
Anthony Richardson
45
100%
Bernhard Raimann
45
100%
Quenton Nelson
45
100%
Ryan Kelly
45
100%
Will Fries
45
100%
Braden Smith
45
100%
Jonathan Taylor
43
96%
Michael Pittman Jr.
40
89%
Alec Pierce
38
84%
Adonai Mitchell
29
64%
Kylen Granson
25
56%
Mo Alie-Cox
18
40%
Drew Ogletree
12
27%
Ashton Dulin
11
24%
Anthony Gould
7
16%
Trey Sermon
2
4%
Anthony Richardson and the five starters along the offensive line played 100% of the snaps on Sunday while running back Jonathan Taylor played 43 out of 45. Such a large percentage of snaps for a running back is unusual and will likely dip a bit as the season goes on, benefitting Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.
Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce led the way in snaps for the receivers with 40 and 38, respectively. Without Josh Downs in the lineup, Adonai Mitchell ranked third amongst Colts receivers with 29 snaps. Downs could potentially return to the lineup next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and with the impact Pierce had in Week 1, Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould are the ones most likely to see less playing time.
Defense
Player
Snaps
%
Zaire Franklin
79
100%
Kenny Moore II
79
100%
Jaylon Jones
79
100%
Julian Blackmon
79
100%
Nick Cross
79
100%
E.J. Speed
77
97%
JuJu Brents
62
78%
DeForest Buckner
54
68%
Kwity Paye
52
66%
Tyquan Lewis
52
66%
Grover Stewart
47
59%
Laiatu Latu
31
39%
Dayo Odeyingbo
29
37%
Raekwon Davis
18
23%
Taven Bryan
17
22%
Adetomiwa Adebawore
15
19%
Jaylon Carlies
15
19%
Isaiah Land
4
5%
Rodney Thomas II
1
1%
On the defensive side of the ball, five players played 100% of the snaps (79 total): Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Julian Blackmon, and Nick Cross. Cross was not only named a starting safety after an entire offseason and preseason of speculation but did not come off the field for one play in the season opener.
The rotation of the defensive line will fluctuate from game to game, but the 68% of snaps played by DeForest Buckner is not far off from the 72% he played throughout the entire 2023 season. How the Colts will handle the rotation of the other interior defensive linemen after Sunday's poor performance in the run game bears watching. Grover Stewart was on the sidelines for one-third of the Texans' rush attempts.
First-round rookie Laiatu Latu was out-snapped 52 to 31 by both Tyquan Lewis and Kwity Paye, showing the Colts' intent to use him primarily as a pass rush specialist at least early in his rookie season.
