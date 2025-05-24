Indianapolis Colts' Top Trade Assets Revealed
Only a few months separate the Indianapolis Colts from the start of their 2025 campaign. A quarterback competition will decide the team's starter in the upcoming training camp, which will draw serious media attention.
Anthony Richardson has been the Week 1 starter for two consecutive years, but he's struggled to bring consistent play under center. If the team wants another option, they'll have to pick from Daniel Jones or Riley Leonard.
If the Colts move on from Richardson before the season's start, what should they do with him? Many think it'd be wise to trade him while he still has value, especially if he's not starting.
Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine combed through the Indianapolis roster and named Richardson, along with edge rusher Kwity Paye and running back Khalil Herbert, as the team's top trade assets following the NFL draft.
"This feels like a do-or-die season for the Indianapolis Colts as constructed," Ballentine wrote. "Shane Steichen is only in his first two seasons, so that might not be fair, but it's hard to see the direction this team is going. Ultimately, much of the Colts success this season rides on what Steichen can get out of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. The fact that the Colts handed Jones a one-year, $14 million contract isn't a ringing endorsement of Richardson."
While Jones and Richardson are set to duke it out at quarterback, the Colts also have question marks looming over other players.
Paye, who's entering his fifth year with Indianapolis, is playing under one final year in his rookie contract after the Colts picked up his fifth-year option. Paye has eclipsed the eight-sack mark in two straight seasons and has totaled 26.5 sacks in his four years.
After the team let Dayo Odeyingbo walk in free agency, Paye has added pressure to perform in 2025. If he gets off to a slow start or the Colts want to move on from him before the season, the team could try to squeeze some value out of him in a trade deal.
At running back, Indy signed Herbert to be another option behind superstar Jonathan Taylor. The issue is, the team also drafted DJ Giddens this spring. Herbert is unlikely to see any snaps, meaning the team might be able to move him for a late-round pick before he even plays a down for the Colts.
It's hard to estimate what each of these three trade assets could bring in for Indianapolis. Richardson has flashed potential, but might not be the answer for any team. Paye has been the most consistent, but wouldn't be worth much unless he agreed to an extension with any other team. Herbert was a weapon toward the beginning of his career, but has only tallied 155 total yards in his last two seasons.
Realistically, it's difficult to imagine the Colts trading any of these guys. Chris Ballard rarely makes such moves, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.