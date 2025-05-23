Colts Top Roster Issue Must Be Resolved
The Indianapolis Colts are heading toward a hugely important offseason that will set them up for the 2025 regular season. This is a campaign where the Colts must answer in a positive way or risk everything built since Chris Ballard took over as general manager in 2017 falling apart.
As has been mentioned over and over, the biggest storyline (and most important) is the quarterback competition between fourth-overall selection Anthony Richardson and newly signed passer Daniel Jones. The latter was acquired to press Richardson to be far better than his abysmal year-two season.
Richardson was the NFL's most inaccurate quarterback in 2024 through 11 games. He completed only 126 out of 264 attempts for a percentage of 47.7, giving the Colts coaching staff concerns over what might happen next, hence why Jones was signed.
Sports Illustrated thinks the question of 'Richardson or Jones?' is the top subject to address. Gilberto Manzano breaks down this important question that must have a clear answer if Indy wants to succeed.
"All eyes will be on the quarterback competition between Richardson and Jones, the latter of whom joined the Colts this offseason after a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings and five and a half shaky seasons with the New York Giants," mentions Manzano. "Perhaps the addition of Jones will push Richardson, the 2023 first-round pick who drastically regressed with his accuracy and decision making last year. Richardson also had a few controversial moments last year that shed light on his dedication to the team and practice habits."
While Richardson wasn't good last year, Jones hasn't been in recent seasons either. Through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he compiled a low-level record of 3-13 and turned the ball over too often under center (13 picks to 10 touchdowns).
It's not encouraging that these quarterbacks will compete for the starting role in a make-or-break season for the two signal-callers. It's also for the entire Colts' franchise to stay intact. The only other option, minus this competing duo, is newly drafted quarterback and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish talent, Riley Leonard.
The pressure has to be getting felt by Shane Steichen to coach up one of these quarterbacks to lead the team to at least 10 wins and a playoff berth. Steichen hasn't been the best through his first two seasons leading Indianapolis, either. The record is as average as can be at 17-17 through 2023 and 2024.
Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, and the Colts don't have a solution with far more questions than answers at this juncture. The Colts are out of time and this year is it for them to make a definitive decision, so we'll see what the brass thinks as the competition between Richardson and Jones unfolds.
