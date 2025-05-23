Colts Quarterback Predicted to Be 'Worse' in 2025
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has plenty of business to handle before the 2025 NFL season begins. The upcoming offseason will be critical, as he'll battle veteran Daniel Jones for the right to start for Shane Steichen.
However, this piece details a breakdown from NFL.com's Kevin Patra on predictions for quarterbacks who changed teams after the 2024 campaign. For Jones, Patra doesn't think it will be a beneficial year in the former New York Giants QB's last chance to show he's a starter-caliber leader.
"When a team brings in a veteran to push a young player, it's usually an indicator that they're ready to move on. However, the Colts are heavily invested in Richardson. The youngster will likely get every opportunity to prove he's grown from last year's disaster. I think that desperation gives Richardson one more shot to open the season. If he stumbles, Jones at least gives Shane Steichen a veteran who can run the offense."
Jones hasn't had the cleanest NFL career, putting up 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdown tosses, and 47 picks. He's also fumbled the football a whopping 50 times in 69 starts, along with taking 208 sacks.
There is an off chance that Jones won't see the field if Richardson can play all 17 games and avoid injuries. However, this is highly unlikely given that one of Richardson's top weaknesses is simply staying healthy and available to start for Indianapolis.
Richardson might be wildly inaccurate, but he does boast a winning record under center despite playing on 15 out of 34 possible games through two seasons (8-7). Jones has a career record of 24-44-1, with his last two seasons being disastrous with a 3-13 record.
Yes, this is likely Richardson's last gasp at a starting gig for the Colts, but it's also Jones' to show he can properly lead an offense. If Richardson clearly beats him out of the starting position and also showcases the potential that led to Indy taking him fourth-overall, it might be curtains for Jones in the NFL as a starter, relegating him to 'career backup' status.
Jones does have talent, there's no questioning that, but it hasn't translated to efficient quarterbacking or wins outside of the 2022 season that saw him lead New York to the playoffs and log a postseason victory.
Jones has to be better than he's ever been through six NFL campaigns, and luckily, he has the best offense he's ever been surrounded by with the Colts. If Jones gets opportunities to play, it will be something to keep an eye on if he can revitalize his career and avoid holding a clipboard until he retires from the professional football ranks.
