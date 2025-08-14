Colts Eye Two Key Storylines in Packers Preseason Clash
The Indianapolis Colts have their second of three preseason battles on the horizon this weekend with their matchup against the Green Bay Packers, following up from their initial contest and loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens, 16-24.
And while it's still a part of a preseason exhibition slate with a little under a month left until the true action gets off and rolling, this preliminary showing against Green Bay will have some interesting storylines to keep track of–– and two predominant ones in the eyes of NFL.com's Eric Edholm centering around a pair major position groups: quarterback and cornerback.
"QB Anthony Richardson suffered a dislocated finger last week. The plan was for him to play into the second quarter, but the injury knocked him out after seven snaps. Richardson is expected to play Saturday, but last week was a missed opportunity in his battle with Daniel Jones. On defense, the secondary appears to be in flux after CB Justin Walley suffered a torn ACL. He was vying for a starting role. Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents have been nursing injuries, so it will be interesting to see how the secondary snaps are divided up."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts' quarterback situation has been the clear top factor to watch on this roster since minicamps and OTAs opened in July, so, to no surprise, all eyes will be on what this position battle will have in store for a critical, defining game against the Packers, but with the new injuries arising across the roster, cornerback has since become a recent concern to arise.
Three names in the room in Jones, Brents, and now Walley have seen their time on the field either derailed in camp, or in Walley's case, for the season, so even after having an offseason to focus on fortifying this secondary during the first year under Lou Anarumo, before Week One, this unit is already seeing some trouble.
Therefore, seeing how this cornerback room can adjust from a depth standpoint will be something to note during this weekend's Packers matchup. Outside of Charvarius Ward, the Colts will have the likes of Alex Johnson and Samuel Womack III taking some extra responsibility in the secondary with the recent injuries, both of which will be set to line up on the defensive side come Saturday, as the status of both Jones and Brents remains foggy.
All of that being said, don't take your eye off this quarterback race, set to be led out by Daniel Jones to start the first quarter this time around, but also keep tabs on how this secondary develops against a diverse pass-catching room like Green Bay's.