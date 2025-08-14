Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs Likes What He's Seen from Both QBs
The Indianapolis Colts are conducting a very high-profile quarterback battle, pitting Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones against each other to see who comes out the other side as the new starter.
The competition has seen mixed results. Richardson has shown some growth but was knocked from the preseason opener after he failed to see a blitz, which resulted in a sack that injured his pinky. Jones has essentially been the efficient short-yardage passer many expected he would display on the practice field throughout camp, but hasn't shown that he's "maybe the next Sam Darnold." Neither has inspired enough to separate themselves in the competition.
One of the pair's most relied upon pass-catchers thinks both players have shown a lot of positive things, though.
“Yeah, both quarterbacks are playing at a high level – two really good players. I'm excited to see whoever they choose back there," Colts receiver Josh Downs told reporters recently. "I mean, I've seen growth from each. Daniel came here – he didn't know the offense. So, he's learned it pretty well, and he's learned it pretty fast. Then Anthony – just came in with him. So I've seen as the years go by, he's grown a lot.”
Throughout training camp, Downs has been a frequent target of both quarterbacks during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, particularly in late-game simulations when they need to get the ball moving down the field.
Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Downs has caught 140 balls, which is the most by any Colts player ever through their first two years. He also has 1,574 yards and seven touchdowns. He figures to have even better figures in 2025, as long as he remains healthy. A knee injury nagged Downs during his rookie season, and then he suffered an ankle sprain last year in training camp that kept him out for several weeks.
While both quarterbacks will certainly have Downs as one of their initial targets on most passing plays, many observers feel that if Jones is made the starting quarterback, it could put a huge onus on Downs, as Jones is known for relying on the short passing game, where Downs does a lot of his damage.
Meanwhile, Richardson and Downs were drafted together by the Colts and immediately formed a strong bond, both on and off the field.
While the Colts have yet to officially make a decision on their 2025 starting quarterback, they have a joint practice on Thursday and a preseason game Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, and their preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals next Saturday remaining before the regular season begins.