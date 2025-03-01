Colts Urged to Poach Eagles Key Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts could add some major juice in this year's free agency market.
While they won't rank among the league's top spenders with just $34 million in free cap space, they're provided enough wiggle room to make a necessary acquisition or two to get this group on an upward trend for the 2025 season.
In the eyes of ESPN's Aaron Schatz, that acquisition could be best served on the offensive line, as he predicts the Colts to inevitably sign recent Super Bowl champion Mekhi Becton, guard from the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Becton, a former top pick by the Jets as a tackle, rejuvenated his career after a move to right guard for the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The important skill for the 6-foot-7, 363-pound guard is run blocking, where he could create holes for lead back Jonathan Taylor. Becton ranked 24th in run block win rate among guards at 72.0%. He was average in pass block win rate at 91.8%, which won't be a problem with quarterback Anthony Richardson."
A signing of Becton would be a direction for the Colts to double down on their strengths as a rushing unit, effectively bringing in a key contributor on the league's best offensive line behind one of the best running back seasons in the history of the league.
The Colts already have a stable two-headed rushing unit with Jonathan Taylor leading the charge in the backfield and Anthony Richardson entering as a dual-threat option under center, and fortifying that attack could be done with another implimentation in the group of five up front.
Becton, a 6-foot-7, 360-plus pound behemoth, would be an anchor to hold down the interior of the line for Indianapolis. While he's had some hurdles early on his career, notably with the New York Jets, he's seemed to find his place as a stable guard, capable of being on a championship-level offensive line.
Especially with the potential turnover that could take place on the offensive line, including the impending free agency of Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, Becton offers some stability in the trenches, a factor that'll be extremely necessary on the offensive end for the 2025 campaign.
The offense already has some considerable questions to answer in the coming weeks, and adding offensive line uncertainty to that is a route Indianapolis doesn't want to go down. Becton may be a solution to those concerns, but only time will tell how the Colts' front five shakes out in an unpredictable offseason.
The Colts will begin to get some answers their way as free agency opens up around the NFL on March 10th, opening the door for teams around the league to make their aspired acquisitions.
