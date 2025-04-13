Injury Concerns Could Cause Colts to Pass On Elite Talent
One of the toughest decisions facing NFL teams ahead of the draft every year is how much they can trust their evaluations of players with high-end talent who also possess injury concerns. Sometimes it's about a short-term injury and how quickly the player could contribute, but others it's about whether a condition will continue to worsen over time.
For that reason, medical evaluations during the pre-draft process are incredibly important. Players undergo extensive testing during the Scouting Combine in February. They're often put through the wringer again during pre-draft visits with teams, and then many of them report back to Indianapolis in April for medical re-checks from the Combine (that was this week).
The Indianapolis Colts are a team that trusts the medical process and no longer shies away from players who have dealt with injury, as long as it isn't projected to affect the players' long-term outlook.
There are a few first-round prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft who have some short-term injury concerns that teams are buzzing about. Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Georgia edge defender Mykel Williams, and Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons have been talked about as top-20 picks for months, but each either is currently or has dealt with an injury that is causing teams to look long and hard before spending premier draft capital here in less than two weeks.
Here's the latest, according to ESPN NFL Draft insiders Field Yates, Matt Miller, and Jordan Reid.
LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
"Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell's labrum recovery is something teams are still sizing up. It's not because the injury is complex or an overly concerning procedure, but Campbell had the surgery right after the combine. Teams are still working to get as much information as they can about how ready Campbell will be for training camp or even the regular season. At full strength, I believe he's a top-20 player in this class, but don't be surprised if he slides into the late first or early second round." -- Field Yates
Campbell could come in and transform new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense, but when? Recovery from a labrum surgery is typically a several-month process which could put Campbell's status to start the season in question. However, the idea of planting him in the middle of the defense alongside Zaire Franklin could be too enticing for the Colts to pass up. Pressure to win is high for the Colts in 2025, so is picking someone in the first round who may not contribute immediately worth it?
ED Mykel Williams, Georgia
"Edge rusher Mykel Williams played through an ankle injury suffered early in the season and told reporters at the combine he was at 60% in-season. Williams' disappointing showing at Georgia's pro day, which included a 4.75-second time in the 40, has scouts wondering just how healthy he is right now. Williams was expected to rise throughout the predraft process because of his athletic tools, but his range is all over the place. The latest intel says he's likely to be selected in the final third of the first round." -- Matt Miller
Williams is an interesting one. It was presumed that he'd be good to go from an ankle injury that plagued him during the 2024 season by the time the Combine and pro day rolled around, but Williams did not perform as expected at the pro day. Is his ankle not healed, or is he just not quite what people thought athletically? He'll have a private workout for NFL scouts alongside fellow Georgia defender Jalon Walker on April 17, which should answer some questions.
OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
"Teams have mixed opinions about offensive tackle Josh Simmons' patellar tendon injury. He performed on-field drills at Ohio State's pro day, but the timeline still remains uncertain for when he'll be fully cleared. If he managed to stay healthy throughout the 2024 season, Simmons was trending toward being the top offensive lineman in this class. Some scouts I talked to have a hard time seeing him getting out of the top 20, while others think he could fall to the late first round or even into the early parts of Day 2 because of the injury. At 6-foot-5 and 317 pounds, he is one of the few OL prospects who is purely a tackle." -- Jordan Reid
Patellar injuries are tough and used to be a death sentence for players' careers, but that hasn't been the case as much in recent NFL history. Simmons' injury occurred in October 2024, and he was able to participate in Ohio State's pro day on March 26, but when will he be fully cleared for team football activities? The Colts don't have an immediate need at tackle, so they could afford to let him fully recover, but again, how much does that help them win games in 2025?