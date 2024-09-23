Jaylon Jones' Career Game Helps Colts Defense Rebound vs. Bears
What a difference a week can make for Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones.
After the loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jones was disappointed in his effort and execution. He had multiple missed tackles and gave up the longest play of the game, a 39-yard catch that saw Packers' wide receiver Romeo Doubs sky over Jones for the reception. He felt he had let his team down, and Jones knew he was not performing at the level he could.
Jones would not be a weak link against the Chicago Bears, and he went out and proved it. Jones had a career day, racking up five tackles, a tackle for loss, and two interceptions of Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams to help the Colts get their first win of the season. The second-year cornerback provided a spark to a rejuvenated Colts' defense that never lost faith in their teammate.
“When (Jones) had that play last week in that third down he gave up, I told him, ‘Listen, I believe in you. I trust you, and you making (those) type of plays is going to be the difference between who you want to be and who you are in this league,’" linebacker Zaire Franklin explained. "So, today he was able to make those types of plays."
Jones forced two of the Colts' three turnovers on the day, coming up crucial in the passing game. It was the first time all season the Colts won the turnover battle, and it ended up being the difference in a close 21-16 victory.
"Anytime you can get the takeaways – obviously, you win the turnover battle, you’ve got a good percentage of winning football games, and we did that today," head coach Shane Steichen stated. "We had three today. But Jaylon obviously being aggressive around the ball, made some big-time plays."
Both interceptions by Jones happened at crucial moments in the game. The first was when the game was tied at 0, as neither offense had gotten anything going. The Colts had just experienced a turnover of their own, as Anthony Richardson was intercepted in the end zone.
On third-and-four, Williams starred down his receiver to the left. Jones broke on the route and snagged the ball for a pick. The momentum had shifted back in the Colts' favor, and three plays later, Jonathan Taylor was celebrating a touchdown.
The second interception by Jones came in the third quarter. The Bears were awarded the ball back after a roughing-the-kicker penalty was called on a punt. The replay showed that Tyler Goodson got a hand on the punt for a block, but the officials did not feel there was enough evidence to overturn the call.
The defense could have crumbled after the disappointing result, but a big play was made instead. Williams went deep to Rome Odunze down the left sideline where Nick Cross made a great play in coverage to bat the ball in the air. Jones caught the ball one-handed and ensured his feet landed in-bounds to secure the turnover. It was an incredibly athletic and aware play by the cornerback.
"Obviously, the one on the sidelines, getting two feet in there was huge," Steichen said. "The other one, almost went pick-six too, which was big. So, those guys – you keep grinding, you keep working, you put in the preparation week in and week out and obviously it comes to fruition on Sundays.”
"The double up, that’s special," Franklin proclaimed about Jones' two-interception day. "He’s that type of player. That’s the type of guy he can be. I trust him in that spot at all times.”
Jones made superb plays on a day that saw the Colts' defense rebound from two embarrassing showings to begin the season. The run defense was night and day from the first two games, allowing only 63 yards on 28 attempts for a 2.3 yards per carry average. The Colts pass rush also did an impressive job getting after Williams, sacking the rookie four times despite missing DeForest Buckner.
The defense gave way to a Colts' rushing attack that could not be stopped. Indy had 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground against the Bears. Taylor finished with 110 yards and two touchdowns rushing by himself.
While the defense and run game were on point, Richardson and the passing game continued to struggle. Richardson was wildly inaccurate throughout the game, going 10-of-20 (50%) for only 167 yards and two interceptions. He routinely sailed his throws to his receivers and put the ball in harm's way. The young quarterback took accountability after the game for his poor showing.
"Man, I’ve just got to settle down and just let the ball spin," Richardson said after the game. "I’ve just got to give myself time and give myself some grace. I'm so hard on myself when I’m missing passes out there because it's like, ‘Man, I don't want to miss any passes.’ Like, I say, stuff like that's going to happen, but I don't want them to happen. So, I’ve just got to play better.”
Despite the poor showing from Richardson, the rest of the team had their young quarterback's back. Richardson will take time to develop, and while he does, it is up to the rest of the team to help shoulder the load. The Colts did that on Sunday, in particular with the game-changing plays by Jones and Taylor.
Without the plays made by Jones, the Colts are likely looking at a 0-3 record. Playing cornerback in the NFL requires a short memory and for the player to always keep fighting. Plays are bound to be made on any cornerback, but how the player responds and overcomes those bad plays defines if they can make it.
Jones did that and more on Sunday. The work is paying off for him, and he is beginning to produce results for his team on the field.
"Some of those things, they just come around," Steichen remarked. "You keep working, you keep grinding and all of a sudden the ball finds you and guys make plays. He did a hell of a job today making those plays for us.”
But after those acrobatic catches, is there a position switch to the offensive side of the ball in Jones' future?
“No, we’ll keep him at defensive back," Steichen laughed.
And by keeping Jones at defensive back, the Colts are hoping they have found a cornerback who is just beginning to blossom into a real weapon for their defense.
