WATCH: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Scores Dominant Second TD vs Titans
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for a massive 70-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, marking his second of the contest.
Taylor had an awful fumble against the Denver Broncos that garnered national attention but has shown complete efficiency in Week 16 against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis will likely use Taylor to continue to burn the clock with a big lead as Anthony Richardson plays more of the 'game manager' role after scoring a rushing touchdown of his own earlier in the game. So far, things look great for Indianapolis.
We'll see if the defense continues to bring the pain to Mason Rudolph and Brian Callahan's troops, forcing pressures, sacks, and turnovers in the process. If this continues, the Colts should cruise to a 7-8 record with their slim playoff hopes alive.
