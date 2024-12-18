Key Colts Defender Set to Return to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts defense looked on point against the Denver Broncos, forcing rookie quarterback Bo Nix into three interceptions.
After such a strong performance from the secondary, the group could be getting some extra help to close out the season. Cornerback JuJu Brents has been designated to return to the practice field this week ahead of a matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Brents, 24, is in his second year after being drafted in the second-round last spring. Originally one of the team's two outside starters, Brents suffered a knee injury against the Houston Texans in the season opener.
Brents was forced to undergo surgery on his knee and there was a possibility that he remained out for the rest of the season. Thankfully, Brents has been able to recover quickly and the team has activated a 21-day window for him to come off the injured reserve list.
In his rookie season, Brents was immediately thrust into a major role. Brents came away with one interception and six passes defended in his first year. Brents was meant to develop into a shutdown corner after seeing five years of college action between Iowa and Kansas State.
In his lone game this season, Brents tallied seven total tackles. Now that he's back on the practice field, the team could get him some action against weaker quarterbacks. The Colts will face off against Mason Rudolph, Drew Lock, and Mac Jones to close out the season.
If Brents isn't added to the active roster this week, look out for his name next week when the Colts hit the road to play the New York Giants.
