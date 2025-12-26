Just when the Indianapolis Colts' defense was beginning to see a light at the end of a brutal injury tunnel, head coach Shane Steichen dropped a gut punch that reverberates beyond Sunday’s matchup.

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner – the veteran anchor of Indy’s defensive front – will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars and is being placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury that now requires surgery.

Colts HC Shane Steichen: DeForest Buckner (neck) out vs. Jax. On season-ending IR. Will require surgery. Aggravated neck injury. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 26, 2025

The announcement confirms the worst fears of Colts fans who watched Buckner attempt a comeback earlier in the month, only to find out his neck injury was more serious than initially believed.

Buckner’s neck issue originally surfaced in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, an injury that cost him five games and subsequently landed him on IR in early November.

After an extended absence and an activation ahead of the Week 16 Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers – where he even made a few tackles – there were signs of progress late in December.

But those hopes have now been dashed with the latest update.

For context, the 31-year-old three-time Pro Bowler was on pace for one of the better interior defensive seasons of his career before the injury, compiling 42 total tackles and four sacks through nine games. His presence not only anchored the run defense but also freed up Colts edge pressure by commanding double teams, something Indy’s front has sorely missed.

Losing Buckner at this juncture is not just a roster blow; it’s a leadership vacuum. He’s one of the few seasoned veterans on a defense riddled with injuries.

The Colts have already navigated significant losses in their secondary and elsewhere up front, but Buckner’s absence strips the unit of its toughest matchup weapon and emotional anchor. Without him for the rest of the season, Indy’s defensive identity will be tested against elite offensive lines during the final stretch.

There’s also a quiet but legitimate speculation about Buckner’s future. A neck injury significant enough to require surgery invariably raises questions about long-term health and career viability – particularly for a veteran who has played at a high level for a decade.

While Buckner has returned from injuries before, a surgery at this stage of his career could prompt retirement discussions, either publicly or privately within the locker room.

For the Colts, the timing couldn’t be worse. With playoff positioning still on the line, losing a foundational piece like Buckner not only shifts game planning but also forces younger depth players into roles they’re not fully ready for. In a division as competitive as the AFC South, that’s a margin the Colts can ill afford.

As the team recalibrates, all eyes will be on how the front seven responds, and whether Indy’s defense can evolve without its veteran cornerstone.

Buckner’s impact this season may ultimately be measured by how much the team feels his absence more than the number on the stat sheet — a reminder that some losses reshape a defense long after the play ends.

