Insider Gives Thoughts On Which QB the Colts Probably Won't Draft

NFL Draft expert Lance Zierlein recently gave his revealing thoughts on which of the top quarterbacks the Indianapolis Colts probably won't draft.

With the NFL draft in three months, the Indianapolis Colts are faced with the number four pick.

Many experts and draft graders have been making their predictions that Indianapolis will take a new quarterback. With a collection of names that have been in that pool, there is one analyst who is close to the situation that believes general manager Chris Ballard will avoid one option.

NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein is a name that is highly trusted in the drafting community, making great predictions and providing vital information to help fans and outside analysts better understand where certain teams are leaning. He also happens to be close to Ballard.

On his show, “The Bench with John and Lance," Zierlein gets into a discussion about the Colts and college quarterback sensation Bryce Young. What he says is very interesting in response to co-host John Granato bringing up the Colts trading future first-rounders for Young:

“What’s crazy is the guy (Ballard) who is one of my mentors in scouting, who hates small players, would move up for the guy who would be the smallest quarterback in the league in almost three decades,” Zierlein said.

This is a very reliable source who is about as close as you can be to Ballard, who says it's unlikely that he would like the idea of Young at quarterback for the Colts.

Ballard has brought up that smaller players aren’t his forte, and it’s easy to see the discrepancy in Young at 6’0” and only 194 pounds, who may measure even smaller at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Whereas C.J. Stroud and Will Levis are both 6’3” and north of 215 pounds (Stroud 218 and Levis 232).

Zierlein also mentioned near the end that it will depend on how much or little Colts owner Jim Irsay gets involved and makes the decisions.

At the end of the day, will Young’s stature truly matter that much to Ballard? It’s without question that Young has the skillset and talent to play at the NFL level, but it’s been starting to swirl that the Colts may be in the Stroud/Levis sweepstakes.

However, as we’ve all seen in the past, NFL Draft night can truly be a spectacle and have surprises that nobody sees coming. We’ll have to wait until April 27th to find out.

