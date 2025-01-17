Lions Tackle Reveals Amateur Move By Colts' Front Office
The Indianapolis Colts have had numerous leaks reported that don't exactly applaud the organization's culture. The team's mishandling of the infamous Anthony Richardson "tap-out" nationalized those cultural concerns, and now, another story has revealed the same incompetency.
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper was on the Colts' roster during the 2023 preseason but fell short of making the 53-man cut. Skipper, who has flourished in his fourth stint with Detroit, seems to have garnered some motivation from how the Colts treated him.
Instead of general manager Chris Ballard or head coach Shane Steichen giving him the call to cut him, Skipper was relayed the message via a pro personnel guy (per Kalyn Kahler | ESPN). "If you're going to fire me, at least be man enough to have the head man fire me," said Skipper.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Skipper also said out of the six times he's gotten laid off, the Colts' way of deliverance stung the most. Not being able to cut someone face-to-face is a sign of a poorly run organization, and it should never be the way a football team is led.
Despite all the front office concerns, Colts owner Jim Irsay believes in the guys he hired. Ballard and Steichen have yet to prove they can form a winning football team, and there's not much time left for them to do so.
Stories like this won't help bring free agents into town. The team needs strong leadership from the top down, meaning a cultural change is needed. Respect is reciprocated, and the Colts front office needs to give some to earn some.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.