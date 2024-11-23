Lions Star Rookie to Miss Game vs. Colts
The Detroit Lions' defense will look a bit different this week as starting cornerback Terrion Arnold is set to miss Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with a groin injury. Arnold was a first round draft pick this year but will miss the first NFL action of his young career on Sunday.
Arnold racked up 38 total tackles and six passes defended in his first ten career games but has yet to find his breakthrough interception. Five-year veteran Kindle Vildor is listed behind Arnold on the depth chart and could get the nod against Indy.
The news shouldn't change the Colts' game plan too much as quarterback Anthony Richardson will look to build off a strong showing against the New York Jets' secondary last weekend. Detroit allows the 6th-most passing yards per game while simultaneously ranking top two in total interceptions. It's a secondary that thrives off turnovers, something Richardson was not able to limit earlier this year.
Richardson threw for a career-high 272 yards last Sunday while hitting nine different receivers. The receiving corps looked lively against the Jets and may find some favorable matchups against the Lions. Vildor is listed at 5-foot-11, meaning Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce would both have a considerable size advantage over the backup corner.
Indy may look to stretch the field with 50-50 balls intended for their big pass catchers. Risky football might be needed if the Colts need to respond to a Lions offense that's averaging over 30 points per game.
Lions @ Colts will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
