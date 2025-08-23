Horseshoe Huddle

LIVE UPDATES: Colts Visit Bengals to Close Out Preseason

Keep track of the Indianapolis Colts' preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jake Arthur

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jason Bean (12) throws a pass on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jason Bean (12) throws a pass on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Saturday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, in each team's preseason finale.

Pre-Game

  • This week, Colts head coach Shane Steichen stated that the Colts' starters will not play on Saturday. "Well, coming up obviously with the preseason game, the starters aren't going to play in this game," Steichen said. "Daniel (Jones) nor AR (Anthony Richardson Sr.) will play. It'll be Riley (Leonard) and (Jason) Bean. I want to get these threes going. It's their last opportunity. We're pretty banged up right now, so I want to get these guys healthy for Week 1 and get these guys going."

Jake Arthur
JAKE ARTHUR

Jake Arthur is the co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI and has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for a decade. He is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA), and his works have been featured on SBNation, MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report. He has also contributed to multiple NFL Draft guides and co-hosts the Locked On Colts podcast.

