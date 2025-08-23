LIVE UPDATES: Colts Visit Bengals to Close Out Preseason
Keep track of the Indianapolis Colts' preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
In this story:
The Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Saturday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, in each team's preseason finale.
Stay tuned here for up-to-date coverage of the matchup:
Pre-Game
- This week, Colts head coach Shane Steichen stated that the Colts' starters will not play on Saturday. "Well, coming up obviously with the preseason game, the starters aren't going to play in this game," Steichen said. "Daniel (Jones) nor AR (Anthony Richardson Sr.) will play. It'll be Riley (Leonard) and (Jason) Bean. I want to get these threes going. It's their last opportunity. We're pretty banged up right now, so I want to get these guys healthy for Week 1 and get these guys going."
