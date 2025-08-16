LIVE UPDATES: Indianapolis Colts Host Green Bay Packers
Keep track of the Indianapolis Colts' preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
In this story:
The Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers face off on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indy's second of three preseason games.
Stay tuned here for up-to-date coverage of the matchup:
First Quarter
- End of Quarter: Game tied, 0-0. The Colts have the ball at Green Bay's seven-yard line.
- 2:08 remaining: Jones hits Warren deep down the left side for a pickup of 25 yards, down to Green Bay's 11-yard line.
- INJURY UPDATE: Wohler (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
- INJURY UPDATE: Colts safety Hunter Wohler (foot) is questionable to return.
- 8:55 remaining: On the offense's third play of the day (2nd-and-10), Jones fumbled the under-center snap and recovered it for a three-yard loss. On 3rd-and-13, Jones overthrew a wide-open Tyler Warren, deep down the right side, forcing a punt.
- 9:47 remaining: Packers kicker Brandon McManus missed a 39-yard field goal attempt on their first drive. The Colts take over on their own 29-yard line.
Pre-Game
- Left tackle Bernhard Raimann is not in uniform, and rookie Jalen Travis is got the pregame warmup reps in that spot.
- Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced this week that quarterback Daniel Jones will start Saturday's game against the Packers and play for about two drives, while Anthony Richardson Sr. will replace Jones and play for the remainder of the first half. Overall, the Colts' starters will play for the first quarter.
- The following players missed the most recent practice on Thursday: wide receiver Alec Pierce (groin), safety Nick Cross (hip flexor), cornerbacks Kenny Moore II (knee), JuJu Brents (hamstring), and Jaylon Jones (hamstring), running back Khalil Herbert, tight end Sean McKeon, defensive end Kwity Paye (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), center Danny Pinter, and defensive end Desmon Little. Wide receiver Josh Downs (hamstring) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (back) both left practice early and did not return.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Recommended Articles
Published |Modified