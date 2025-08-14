Colts Camp, Day 14: QBs, Offense End Camp Sloppy vs. Packers
The Indianapolis Colts wrapped training camp on Thursday with a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the two teams' preseason matchup on Saturday.
Unfortunately, the offense didn't end their Grand Park portion of the summer on a high note, as penalties, poor offensive line play, and miscues in the passing game were issues for much of the two hours.
Defensively, the Colts' secondary had a better day in the passing game than the front seven, as there wasn't much pass rush to be had. The run defense, however, was mostly strong.
Here's how the 14th and final practice of camp went.
TEAM
--The following Colts players missed Thursday's practice: wide receiver Alec Pierce (groin), safety Nick Cross (hip flexor), cornerbacks Kenny Moore II (knee), JuJu Brents (hamstring), and Jaylon Jones (hamstring), running back Khalil Herbert, tight end Sean McKeon, defensive end Kwity Paye (groin), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), center Danny Pinter, and defensive end Desmon Little.
--Wide receiver Josh Downs (hamstring) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (back) both left practice early and did not return.
--Packers stars, quarterback Jordan Love and safety Xavier McKinney (calf), among others, also missed Thursdays practice.
OFFENSE
--The offensive line's pass blocking was rough, and they had a few penalties as well, including false starts and illegal formation (because of a tackle in the backfield). In the first chunk alone of 11-on-11s, the Colts' offense gave up four sacks between the first and second units on Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. There were a couple more likely sacks throughout the rest of practice.
--Jones was 13-of-16 passing (81.3%), but two of those three incompletions were interceptions. The first interception wasn't Jones' fault, as he hit AD Mitchell well on a cross over the middle, but the ball bounced out of Mitchell's hands and into the grasp of Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon. The second interception was definitely on Jones, during his final attempt at a two-minute drill, as he threw it directly to Packers linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Jones' completions went to Downs (3), Ashton Dulin (3), Michael Pittman Jr. (2), Mitchell (2), Will Mallory (2), and Laquon Treadwell.
--Richardson had a rougher go of it than Jones, although he threw one interception compared to Jones' two. Richardson's pick went right over the middle as an easy grab for Packers cornerback Johnathan Baldwin. Overall, Richardson was 9-of-20 passing (45.0%), with completions to Pittman (3), Jonathan Taylor (2), DJ Giddens, Mitchell, Anthony Gould, and Tyler Warren. One of Richardson's completions was a red-zone touchdown to Pittman. In Richardson's end-of-practice attempt at a two-minute drill, he was mostly sharp, hitting three straight throws to Gould, Pittman, and Warren (the latter two were chunk plays) before Taylor finished it off with a short touchdown run a couple of plays later. Richardson found Downs on the ensuing two-point attempt for the conversion. It wouldn't have changed his completion percentage much, but Richardson had two bad drops by his receivers in the red zone; one by Treadwell inside Green Bay's five-yard line, and another on a perfect pass near the back pylon by Pittman.
--This wasn't the greatest day for Mitchell, who's been having a red-hot last couple of weeks of camp. He was doing a good bit of jawing with the Green Bay secondary, and particularly Nixon, who later intercepted the ball that bounced off of Mitchell's hands. On the next play, the ball was punched out of Mitchell's grasp for a forced fumble. Prior to 11-on-11s, Mitchell had a terrific showing in 1-on-1s, getting big separation and making a difficult grab that he had to adjust to. Mitchell did have a couple of worthwhile plays during 11-on-11s.
--Also having strong performance in 1-on-1s were Pittman, Downs, and Gould. They all either caught all of their targets, made big plays downfield, or showed great route running.
--Overall, the run game didn't do much, but Taylor did have a couple of legitimately good runs, and Tyler Goodson finished off a poor red zone drive by the first-team offense with a touchdown of about five yards.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DEFENSE
--The Colts' offense and defense were performing on two different fields for all but the last 10 minutes or so of practice, so I focused on the offensive side of the ball and the quarterbacks. As such, there are very few defensive notes today.
--Colts defensive lineman Laiatu Latu and Adetomiwa Adebawore got to Packers quarterbacks for sacks.
--Safety Cam Bynum made what has become his staple play; flying in from behind the pass target to swat the ball away for an incompletion.
--On the Packers' first-team offense's final drive of the day, quarterback Malik Willis (filling in for injured starter Jordan Love), went 0-of-4 passing.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--The kicking battle has been declared all but over to this point, as Spencer Shrader has "the leg up" against Maddux Trujillo, according to special teams coordinator Brian Mason. However, Shrader was 3-of-4 on field goal attempts on Thursday, as Trujillo hit all four. Shrader missed a 33-yarder and converted from 39, 46, and 63 yards. Trujillo's kicks were all from those distances. Impressively, both kickers nailed their 63-yard attempts.