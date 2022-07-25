On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach are joined by Derek Schultz of Query & Schultz.

The guys discuss the report that Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II will reportedly not hold out of training camp and what that means for the defense. The Colts also placed five players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform and Active/Non-Football Injury lists. Who are they and who should step up behind them? Last, the Colts claimed defensive tackle Byron Cowart off of waivers from the New England Patriots. Who is he and what should his role be?

Despite his dissatisfaction over how his current contract has aged, Moore will report to the team, aiding them in their transition under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod, wide receiver Mike Strachan, and rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II are all on the shelf to begin camp.

Cowart is an intriguing young player whose career hit a snag due to injuries.

