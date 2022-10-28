Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger, Stephon Gilmore X-Factors vs. Washington Commanders

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their full list of offensive and defensive X-factors vs. the Commanders and pick the winner of the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final preview of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8.

The Colts' run game may unfurl on Sunday against the Commanders, which in part makes new quarterback Sam Ehlinger an X-factor. Defensively, the Colts need linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Stephon Gilmore to step up against Commanders running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, respectively. Finally, who's going to win the game, by what score, and why?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Ehlinger's teammates are ready to see him in action on Sunday as well and have faith in him getting the job done.

"I think Sam is a great quarterback," Shaquille Leonard told reporters on Thursday. "I’ve been with Sam – his second year and seeing his leadership role, seeing the way he carries himself and we have so much confidence in Sam. The way that he’s the first one in the building – I come in, I do my workout, I leave, eat, shower, everything and he’s still in the weight room. He’s always willing to learn. He’s always asking questions."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"One thing about Sam, his cup is never full," Leonard continued. "He’s always asking, always wanting to learn. We look forward to it. We’re behind whoever is behind there at center and we’re ready to rock and roll with whoever."

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

USATSI_18891586
Film

Colts' Should See Uptick in RPOs with Sam Ehlinger at Quarterback

By Zach Hicks
The Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore(5) tosses a football around with teammates in between drills during Colts Camp on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
News

Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday

By Jake Arthur
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Two Significant Colts Named in Trade Projection

By Jake Arthur
Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and quarterback Matt Ryan (2) stretch before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts QB Weekly: Sam Ehlinger, Matt Ryan Reveal Thoughts on Lineup Change

By Andrew Moore
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) looks on from the bench during a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Commanders Reveal Initial Injuries Ahead of Week 8

By Jake Arthur
Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (center) talks with quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during a timeout in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Sam Ehlinger's Favorite Weapons Currently On Roster

By Jake Arthur
COMP - Jim Irsay Matt Ryan via IMAGN
News

ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts

By HH Staff