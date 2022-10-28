On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final preview of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8.

The Colts' run game may unfurl on Sunday against the Commanders, which in part makes new quarterback Sam Ehlinger an X-factor. Defensively, the Colts need linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Stephon Gilmore to step up against Commanders running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, respectively. Finally, who's going to win the game, by what score, and why?

Ehlinger's teammates are ready to see him in action on Sunday as well and have faith in him getting the job done.

"I think Sam is a great quarterback," Shaquille Leonard told reporters on Thursday. "I’ve been with Sam – his second year and seeing his leadership role, seeing the way he carries himself and we have so much confidence in Sam. The way that he’s the first one in the building – I come in, I do my workout, I leave, eat, shower, everything and he’s still in the weight room. He’s always willing to learn. He’s always asking questions."

"One thing about Sam, his cup is never full," Leonard continued. "He’s always asking, always wanting to learn. We look forward to it. We’re behind whoever is behind there at center and we’re ready to rock and roll with whoever."

