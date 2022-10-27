Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake chats with David Harrison of Locked On Commanders to find out more about Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke, where the Colts can take advantage of Washington, and what the final score might be.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays."

The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.

Ehlinger spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since he became the starter, and he described his approach for Sunday's game.

“Play the position, take care of the ball but obviously, play my game," Ehlinger said. "I think that there’s an element to where the league’s transitioning to more mobile quarterbacks and I think I am able to offer that. So, just being smart with the football, taking completions, getting the ball in playmakers’ hands."

"We have a lot of good players and even in the run game, give the ball to JT (Jonathan Taylor), Nyheim (Hines), Deon (Jackson)," Ehlinger continued. "Let those guys work. Parris (Campbell) is playing great, Pitt’s (Michael Pittman Jr.) playing great, Alec (Pierce) is playing great. Get the ball in their hands, and let them be the stars.”

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

