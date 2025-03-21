Longtime Colts Veteran Voices Reason for Move to Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts had a busy first week of free agency, bringing in multiple new faces while letting veterans walk. Colts general manager Chris Ballard is meticulously deciding who will help Indy in their playoff push, and who won't.
The Colts let four of their own draft picks walk, including nine-year veteran center Ryan Kelly. Instead of returning to Indianapolis, Kelly chose to move on and sign a two-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
Kelly was selected with the 18th overall pick in 2016 by general manager Ryan Grigson, meaning he was originally chosen to protect quarterback Andrew Luck. Instead of protecting Luck, Kelly has spent the last nine years snapping the ball for 13 different quarterbacks.
Kelly opened up to Vikings reporters about his decision to leave the Colts, saying that he had some "frustrating" experiences, but it was time to move forward with his career.
"I think it was just time to move on," said Kelly. "I think it was some frustrating times through certain years... There was no negative or no major event that happened where it really pushed me over the edge... It was time for me to maybe check out what else is out there and move on and have a new perspective in this career."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
After starting 121 games for the Colts, Kelly felt that it was time for a fresh start. Who can blame him? Kelly and the Colts won nothing of note during his nine-year tenure, so there's nothing wrong with moving on from a dysfunctional franchise that can't even make the postseason.
Kelly said that he felt that it was time for a fresh start for the past year and a half, so it was nothing sudden. Even though his time in Indianapolis was plagued with inconsistent quarterback play and multiple injuries, Kelly remained professional and handled his business with class.
Unless the Colts choose to draft a new starting center in the draft, Tanor Bortolini will likely take over for Kelly. Bortolini was chosen in the fourth round of last year's draft and started five games last season to fill in across the offensive line.
Even though the Colts and their fans will miss Kelly, it's time to turn the page and start a new chapter.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.