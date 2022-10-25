Skip to main content

Colts Down, Matt Ryan Out in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings

The Indianapolis Colts have made a move at quarterback, benching Matt Ryan, and they're moving the wrong way in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings.
The Indianapolis Colts made the bold move to shake up their season by benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger who was third-team just two weeks ago.

The move was made before the latest batch of NFL power rankings were revealed on Tuesday, but to no one's surprise, the Colts are down-two spots in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings to No. 22 this week.

The Colts are averaging just 16.1 points per game and it isn't good enough. QB Matt Ryan has now been benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. The Colts have a viable defense that on Sunday didn't allow a touchdown against the Titans. But they have been so anemic on offense that almost nothing else matters. Time will tell whether the newly promoted starter can spark the team, but if the likes of Ryan and Jonathan Taylor can't transcend the Colts' offensive line play, who can? -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

The Colts will find out quickly if the more-mobile Ehlinger can help take some pressure off an underperforming offensive line. Ryan had been sacked 24 times through seven games. 

Ryan had four seasons in his career in which he didn't get sacked more than 24 times. 

Taylor, the NFL's leading rusher a year ago, has battled injuries and been largely ineffective this season. 

Ehlinger was largely flawless during the preseason. He rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns in his four years at Texas. He adds a dimension to the offense that Ryan couldn't.

"It’s a big step but we think he’s ready," said head coach Frank Reich of Ehlinger on Monday. This guy is special. You all know it, everybody knows it. Talk to anybody in that locker room and we’re fortunate to have a guy – really, three quarterbacks like that."

"Sam (Ehlinger), he’s got that about him, he carries himself in a way, he practices in a way. He’ll be ready. He’ll be ready. Is he going to have some growing pains?"

"Of course. Is he going to make mistakes? Of course, he’s going to make mistakes. But I think Sam will make plays. Sam is going to make plays. He’s proven that everywhere he’s been, and we believe that’s what he’s going to do for our offense."

"He’s going to make plays."

The Colts are still in the thick of the AFC-playoff race at 3-3-1, and if Ehlinger can "make plays", they should still reach their preseason goals of making the playoffs.

