Micah Abraham: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files
Plenty of current NFL players have family members with experience in the league.
Having a family member with NFL ties can be a great advantage. In many situations, the player can lean on a family member for advice on the ups and downs of life in the NFL and what it takes to make it.
The family member can even mentor the player, guiding him toward success. Not to mention, having some God-given gifts in the gene department does not hurt either.
This is "Rookie Files," a series on Horseshoe Huddle that gives you the backstory of every rookie for the Indianapolis Colts. Going player by player, we look at their journeys to the NFL and what makes each unique while also detailing how they help the Colts. Next up, Micah Abraham, who hopes his ball-hawking style of play will help lead to success in the NFL, just like his father.
Growing Up in Football
Abraham was born on December 11, 2000, in Tampa, Fla., to Donnie and Tunisia Abraham. Micah, the youngest of three children, and his two siblings grew up around football their whole lives. That was because Donnie enjoyed a nine-year NFL career of his own at cornerback.
Donnie Abraham was a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1996 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Bucs and New York Jets, racking up 442 tackles, 38 interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, 92 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries. Donnie was also voted to the Pro Bowl in 2000.
Donnie is not the only family tie Micah has with NFL experience. His cousin, Tim Jennings, was a 10-year NFL vet at cornerback and a two-time Pro Bowler. Jennings, who spent four seasons with the Colts, collected 480 tackles, 20 interceptions, 79 passes defensed, and eight forced fumbles.
"My dad was one of the dads who just let me chose my path of what sports I wanted to play," Abraham said. "Obviously, football was the one I chose. I just got football bloodlines. My cousin was Tim Jennings, who actually played for the Colts. I've got a dad who played in the NFL for nine years. Just growing up and having different role models was good for me just to find my love and passion for the game."
Abraham wanted to be just like his dad and could not wait to get on the football field. While not the biggest kid on the field, that did not stop Abraham from showing a knack for making plays on the ball.
Abraham first enrolled at the football powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He played at IMG for two years but was stuck on the junior varsity team. Abraham transferred to East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Fla., hoping to find playing time on varsity.
The transfer worked in Abraham's favor as he started at wide receiver and cornerback. But Abraham shined on the defensive side of the ball, finishing his high school career with 55 passes defensed. He earned All-Region honors on the gridiron and the track, where he competed in the 100 and 200-meter races.
The transfer to East Lake was great for Abraham's recruitment, as he became a three-star recruit and received offers from the likes of Marshall, Boston College, and UCF, where his older brother, Devin, played college football.
In the end, Abraham committed to the Thundering Herd, where he would get a chance to play right away. He would now get a chance to prove himself on a bigger stage.
Ball Hawk of the Thundering Herd
Abraham enrolled at Marshall during the summer of 2019, joining a Doc Holiday-led team and hungry to prove himself early. It did not take long to find himself as a starter for the Thundering Herd.
Abraham began at safety before moving to cornerback with the Thundering Herd, starting seven games as a freshman. Abraham made the Conference USA All-Freshman team with 36 tackles and four passes defensed. He capped off his freshman year with a 75-yard pick-six in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, the same stadium his father played in with the Buccaneers.
"It's surreal for us, especially in this stadium where I played, and his older brother played," Donnie said after the game. "Now he comes out and gets his first (career) interception as a pick-six, it’s huge, and it was a big, big play.”
The next season was a down year for Abraham, only starting one game and registering nine tackles. After a coaching change that saw Charles Huff take over for the Thundering Herd in 2021, Abraham became a main fixture on defense.
Abraham started 38 of his last 39 games with Marshall, becoming the Thundering Herd's most dangerous ball hawk. He racked up 105 tackles, 50 passes defensed, and 11 interceptions in his final three college seasons. Abraham led Marshall in passes defensed all three years and interceptions his final two seasons.
Abraham put up ridiculous numbers, earning him first-team All-Sun Belt honors twice (2022-2023) and second-team All-Conference USA honors in 2021. His 55 career passes defensed are a school record at Marshall, solidifying himself as one of the best defensive backs the program has ever seen.
Abraham had left his mark on the Thundering Herd program, but his sights were on something bigger. Abraham declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, ready to follow in the footsteps of his father and cousin.
Undersized and Underrated
While Abraham had a great career at Marshall, he was not on the radar of many NFL teams. He was not invited to any all-star bowls, where he could showcase his talents against other NFL hopefuls. Abraham did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine either, taking away another opportunity to work out and meet with teams.
It was not until his Pro Day that Abraham worked out in front of NFL personnel. Measuring in at 5-9 and 185 pounds with only 30.75-inch arms, Abraham was one of the smallest cornerbacks in the draft class. As the league transitions to bigger, longer corners, his size hurt Abraham's draft stock.
But just because he is small does not mean he cannot play. Abraham proved that by having success at Marshall despite his small stature.
"I wish I was taller but you can't do much about that one," Abraham admitted. "So again, you got to excel in different areas, be better than most. I'm never the one to shy away from anything, whether it's getting the ball in the air, making a tackle. I never will shy away from any of it."
On top of poor measurements, Abraham did not post very good testing scores (3.70 RAS) at his Pro Day. He showed off solid speed with a 4.43 40-yard dash. However, his explosive (31-inch vertical) and agility (4.44 sec shuttle) left much to be desired at the cornerback position.
Abraham was disappointed with his Pro Day performance and felt it did not showcase his talents as a player. He would have to rely on the five seasons of tape at Marshall, showing he had a sense for being disruptive and forcing turnovers. He hoped teams would see what he was capable of and give him a shot.
As the NFL draft reached the later stages of Day 3, Abraham still had not heard his name called. He was anxious, wondering if he would have a home in the NFL or have to fight his way onto the roster as an undrafted free agent.
Finally, the call came from Chris Ballard and the Colts. Indy was taking Abraham with the No.201 pick, bringing the playmaking cornerback on board and helping him realize his dream.
How Abraham Helps the Colts
When you think of the prototypical Chris Ballard draft pick with the Colts, you immediately think of high-level athletes. For that reason, the Colts drafting Abraham may be surprising, considering his 3.70 RAS. But as you dive deeper into Abraham as a player and a person, it begins to make sense.
While undersized at 5-9 and 185 pounds, especially for the Colts' standards, Abraham does have solid speed. His 4.43 40-yard dash is faster than the times JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones ran last year. Abraham also has 62 games of college experience, with 46 starts as a member of the Thundering Herd, speaking to his football IQ.
But the ball production is where Abraham shines. He amassed 12 interceptions and 55 passes defensed in his college career, leading the Sun Belt Conference in interceptions in his final two seasons.
Abraham brings a ball-hawking nature to a Colts secondary that needs more production, especially turning the ball over. Outside of Kenny Moore II, no Colts' cornerbacks had more than one interception last season. His ball production, combined with aggressiveness in the run game (150 total tackles), is why Abraham is a member of the Colts today.
Abraham also has position versatility. He rotated from outside cornerback to nickel cornerback to safety at Marshall, ready to produce and help the team win wherever they needed him. The versatility and experience Abraham possesses will help him at the next level and may allow him to make the roster.
The Colts likely see Abraham as the backup nickel to Moore. With his size being what it is, inside as a slot cornerback is a more natural fit at the NFL level. The Colts have also been searching for a quality backup to Moore for years, someone who can provide playmaking ability in the passing game and toughness in the run game. Abraham can do both.
Abraham will now embark on a brand new chapter in his football journey. As a sixth-round pick, nothing is guaranteed for Abraham, and he faces an uphill battle to make the final roster. As Abraham prepared for the NFL draft, his father gave him some important advice on how he could make an impact at the next level.
"His biggest thing was always just, you're going to get an opportunity, you made plays, you have the film for it," Abraham revealed. "You're going to get the opportunity, it's not just about when but it's about what you do with it when you get it."
It's now time to see what Abraham does with the opportunity of a lifetime.
