National Pundit Believes Colts Richardson to Top Expectations in 2024
Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff didn't get to see as much of quarterback Anthony Richardson last year as they would've liked. After just a spotty four games on the field, the former Florida Gators field general succumbed to an AC joint sprain that would end his 2023 campaign just as it was getting started. After reconstructive and strengthening shoulder surgery, Richardson is ready to get back on the field and lead what could be a hard-hitting and high-flying Colts offense.
CBS Sports writer Shanna McCarriston dives into NFL signal callers who will/won't meet their expectations in 2024. For Indy's Richardson, he makes the cut for 'will,' here's what McCarriston had to say.
We only got to see a short preview of what Richarson has to offer, but I liked what he showed us in his rookie year, before the injuries hit. He has a lot to prove and I believe he will go out there with newfound motivation to get the job done. The added veteran and winning quarterback , who will be able to provide that wisdom a young QB needs. The offense lost wide receiver , but were able to re-sign pass catcher Jr., who led the team in receiving yards last season. Indy added another option for Richardson in second-round pick .- Shanna McCarriston | CBS Sports
Richardson had a bit-size sample of NFL snaps last year, but as McCarriston mentions, he showcased promising skills and better-than-expected quarterback instincts. When 2023 was finished Richardson was 50/84 passing (59.5%) for 577 passing yards and three touchdowns. However, it was his running prowess that threw off defenses, as he'd conclude with 25 carries for 136 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry) and four additional touchdowns.
McCarriston also mentions the newly signed backup QB, Joe Flacco. While Flacco isn't a spring chicken by NFL standards, he is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year season with the Cleveland Browns. Flacco will be a massive ally for Richardson's development and on-field adjustments.
As for Isaiah McKenzie, the former Buffalo Bills pass-patcher wasn't much in his lone season with Indy. But McKenzie's departure isn't a big loss, as the Colts selected Oklahoma State's standout return specialist Anthony Gould in the 2024 NFL draft. Along with the established youngster Josh Downs, these two could be an interesting combo at slot. However, expect Downs to dominate those snaps and Gould to be more of the 'gadget' type of weapon.
Richardson's 2024 is wide open for what could happen. If Richardson stays upright, healthy, and continues to develop as a professional quarterback, it's going to be a scary situation for opposing defenses. With training camp days away, Richardson and the rest of Indy's squad is all systems go to prepare for the 2024 season.
