Colts Anthony Richardson Top QB to 'Take a Leap Forward' in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have a high level of promise, potential, and talent on their roster going into the new NFL season. While there are the veterans like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Kenny Moore II, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and running back Jonathan Taylor, there is also an influx of younger names who could make a big difference for the franchise. Players such as corner JuJu Brents, defensive end Laiatu Latu, and safety Nick Cross will look to take positive jumps in development to help Indy's squad succeed. But most attention will go toward what quarterback Anthony Richardson can do heading into his second NFL season.
CBS Sports released a piece from analyst Josh Edwards detailing the top players still on their rookie contracts who can take a big leap forward in 2024. Edwards gets straight to the point when evaluating Richardson in the QB's entry.
Richardson had flashes of brilliance but was largely up and down prior to his injury. The reason for confidence stems from head coach Shane Steichen's proficiency as an offensive play-caller, as well as the overall health of the offensive line and skill groups. Those elements alone should give Richardson a fighting chance to take a big leap forward in Year 2.- Josh Edwards | CBS Sports
Richardson had a minute dish of experience for his rookie season. The former Florida Gator logged four games and tallied 50 completions for 577 passing yards and three scores. He also tacked on impressive rushing prowess with 25 carries for 136 rushing yards and four more touchdowns. Something else that stood out was Richardson's ability to operate in the pocket and maneuver through pass rushers.
Richardson also displayed an ability to keep his eyes downfield and on the lookout for potential targets, even when on the run and in the face of pressure. As for the inaccuracy, Richardson did fall under 60% (59.5); this will continue to be a focus of improvement for the young field general. But, while these attributes and short performances are fantastic, they don't matter in the slightest if Richardson can't see the field due to injuries. While it may be unfair to say he was wreckless as a runner in 2023, he also wasn't the most aware of his body in space.
When it's all finished, Richardson presents one of the biggest challenges in the league for defensive coordinators. He's massive, fast, can throw standing still or while running, and works with other weapons that are even more dangerous because of him. Taylor now becomes a threat to ruin defenses even more than usual and Pittman can find more ways to get open given Richardson's mobility. Top it off with Shane Steichen's brilliance teaching quarterbacks and designing plays and Richardson's 2024 could be a huge year for the sophomore pro. All only if he stays healthy enough to get a shot to make it happen.
