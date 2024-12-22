NFL Analyst Has Faith in Colts' Defense vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have had their fair share of concerns through 14 games, including questions surrounding defense. After struggling at the start of the season, Gus Bradley's group has been able to come up with big plays down the stretch.
Despite losing to the Denver Broncos last week, Indy's secondary intercepted rookie quarterback Bo Nix three times. On top of that, the Colts held the Broncos to 193 total yards, Denver's lowest on the season.
In Week 16, the Colts will face backup quarterback Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph is taking over for Will Levis after Levis was benched by head coach Brian Callahan against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.
Rudolph saw action earlier this year, throwing five interceptions while fumbling four times. Those numbers are like finding gold for the Colts' turnover-reliant defense. Yahoo Sports analyst Tera Roberts thinks the Colts are primed for a big week.
"Fantasy managers looking for high-upside streaming defenses with the potential to generate turnovers — and maybe even a glorious pick-six — should look to Indianapolis this week," Roberts wrote.
The Colts haven't been superb in fantasy football this season but could turn the tide to close out the season. Indy struggles against opposing running backs, but Tony Pollard is questionable for Sunday's matchup.
If the Colts force the ball into Rudolph's hands, turnovers could be plentiful. Safeties Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross lead the team in interceptions this season, so they may add another on Sunday afternoon.
Roberts thinks the Colts are a great choice for fantasy teams looking for an emergency defense. If the Titans put up big numbers with a backup at the helm, serious questions will be asked in Indianapolis.
