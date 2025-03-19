NFL Coach Reveals Thoughts on Daniel Jones Signing With Colts
The Indianapolis Colts took care of business in the first few days of NFL free agency as general manager Chris Ballard delivered on a few promises he made. After mentioning the team would bring in a new face for a quarterback competition, Ballard signed six-year veteran Daniel Jones to duel with Anthony Richardson.
Jones was cut by the New York Giants halfway through the 2024 season before finishing the year as a backup for the Minnesota Vikings. Even though he lost the rights to the starting job in New York, he'll now have a chance to win one in Indianapolis.
Jones and Richardson will battle in training camp to be the Week 1 starter. Many of the same front office members who drafted Richardson are still with the organization, so it's hard to say how fair of a competition it will be.
A recent piece from Mike Sando at The Athletic revealed that an anonymous NFL coach thinks that the Colts and Jones are a "perfect match".
“This is a perfect match,” said the coach. “They do not have to change game plans for him because that guy (Jones) can do some of what (Anthony) Richardson can do running around. That is how Jones had his best year in New York anyway.”
Jones and Richardson are dual-threat quarterbacks who have seen ample success running the ball. Through the air, it's a different story. Over the past two seasons, Jones and Richardson have each thrown for more interceptions than touchdowns.
When they ran, though, good things happened. In 2022, Jones ran the ball 120 times for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. One year later, he tore his ACL and missed half the season. His injury history raises questions of reliability, which has also been an issue with Richardson.
Richardson missed the majority of his rookie season after a freak accident on an open-field tackle saw him snap his AC joint. He's also suffered a concussion and an oblique injury due to taking too many hits.
Both quarterbacks can play in coach Shane Steichen's RPO-heavy system, but can they stay healthy? The Colts haven't had the same quarterback start all 17 games since Carson Wentz in 2021. Having Jones and Richardson stay healthy is the only way to create consistency for a Colts team that's been missing it for some time.
