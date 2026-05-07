Colts Officially Part Ways with Longtime Defensive Leader and Community Staple

The Indianapolis Colts released longtime cornerback Kenny Moore II today, the team announced.

Moore II had been on the trade block since early April after he and the Colts mutually agreed to seek a trade, but today was granted his release after he requested it this week.

General manager Chris Ballard addressed the trade rumors in his pre-draft press conference, stating that he wanted to do right by Moore II and his family, which included hints of an offseason release if the Colts were unable to find a suitable trade partner.

"Think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally, but organizationally. And I know the city feels the same way. And look at the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change. Nothing much more than that. And because of our respect level for Kenny we said, ‘Okay,'" Ballard said during of Moore II's initial trip to the trade block.

"Not always easy, especially when you get a pillar that's been a pillar, not only on our team, but in the community. I think most of you know my relationship with him, it's close. And so those are not always easy conversations, but they were respectful and good, and we'll see how it works out."

After there was no market for Moore II during the NFL Draft, his likely release became an expected one. Not even two weeks later, he hits the open market to choose where he'd like to continue his NFL career.

Moore II had spent all nine of his NFL seasons thus far with Indianapolis after famously being claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots back in the 2017 offseason. A former undrafted free agent, Moore II has carved out one of the bigger UDFA success stories, spending nearly a decade in Indianapolis as one of the definitive best slot cornerbacks leaguewide.

The four-time team captain was set to enter the final season of a three-year, $30 million contract signed in March 2024. The deal made him the highest-paid slot corner in NFL history, an honor that Moore II was provided on numerous instances over the years.

His cap hit for the 2026 season was set to be $13.1 million, and now the Colts will create $7M of cap space for the 2026-27 season following his pre-June 1 release ($6M dead cap). Moore II will be 31 years old for the 2026-27 regular season.

Moore II started in 111 of 132 games played during his nine seasons in Indianapolis. Below are his career totals with the Colts:



- 21 interceptions (T-11th in franchise history)

- 649 tackles (498 solo)

- 68 passes broken up

- 6 FFs, 2 FRs

- 5 defensive TDs

- 11.5 sacks

- 39 tackles for loss

Not only was he a mainstay in the Colts' defensive backfield, but Moore II had also become one of the city's biggest contributors and supporters of the community.

An avid philanthropist, volunteer, and role model, Moore II's advocacy and support for Indianapolis rivaled that of his on-field efforts. His services as a football player will be sorely missed by the organization, but the city will miss him most.

His Love One Foundation comes from his passion for helping families and the youth, which is dedicated to empowering youth and strengthening communities through mentorship, education, and service.

Moore II had been chosen as the Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in three of the last five seasons. Though he hasn't won the award, Moore II's constant consideration gives you an idea of just how much he meant to this team and the community that welcomed him with open arms almost a decade ago.

A definitive staple of the community is moving on, but his impact won't be forgotten.

Replacing Kenny Moore II

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finding someone to fill the void that Moore II is leaving will be no easy task, though the Colts feel confident in their succession plan.

Second-year cornerback Justin Walley is projected to replace Moore II in the slot moving forward, a 2025 third-round pick whose rookie season ended before it could begin as he tore his ACL in training camp. Before said season-ending injury, Walley was having a summer for the ages, one that suggested he'd have a big role to play as a rookie.

Walley has massive shoes to fill for a second-year player coming off a major injury, but general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen, and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have maintained high hopes that he'll be able to return to form.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter