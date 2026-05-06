3 Crucial Colts Position Battles Impacted the Most by 2026 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts improved their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft by adding numerous potential day-one contributors, headlined by defenders CJ Allen and A.J. Haulcy.

The two featured players in question are projected to start as rookies, or at least they have the inside track to winning the starting jobs at MIKE linebacker and strong safety.

Although the rest of their draft haul consists of ready-made players, their respective paths to starting as rookies are much slimmer. However, just because they are Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) draft selections doesn't rule them out of contributing early, nor does it mean there's no chance they can earn a starting spot in year one.

With that said, let's break down the three position battles most affected by the Colts' 2026 NFL Draft class.

Right Side of OL

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive players, including quarterback Philip Rivers (17), offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75), guard Matt Goncalves (71), and Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) huddle during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have operated throughout the offseason thus far as if their 2026-27 starting offensive line is set in stone. Spoiler alert, it's not.

A major reason the outlook has changed is due to the fourth-round selection of Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer. The 6'5", 312-pound mauler in the run game flashed promising tendencies as a pass protector this past season, with his natural power ultimately being the selling point that caused OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. to purchase all of his stock.

#Colts OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.’s combine interview with G Jalen Farmer showcased a match made in heaven of sorts.



“Let me tell you this much. Draft him and I’ll make it work.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/WH9HDbSy7S — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) May 6, 2026

After longtime Colts' right tackle Braden Smith signed with the Houston Texans in free agency earlier this offseason, all signs have pointed toward 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Travis succeeding him. Travis filled in for Smith in the last four games of the season, proving to be on an upward trajectory worth betting on.

Furthermore, third-year offensive lineman Matt Goncalves was a full-time starter at right guard this past season after starting eight games at right tackle as a rookie. Although he seemingly secured his spot at right guard while the true battle is at right tackle, there's a reality where Jalen Farmer plays so well this summer that he earns the job at right guard, resulting in Goncalves and Travis fighting for the right tackle spot.

WILL Linebacker

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colts have seemingly had their WILL linebacker spot locked up after signing Akeem Davis-Gaither earlier this offseason, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo from their days together in Cincinnati.

Davis-Gaither started just 11 games for the Bengals in five seasons under Anarumo, but became a full-time starter for the Arizona Cardinals in their lone season apart.

Selecting Georgia CJ Allen in the second round didn't affect this outlook, as he's slated to fill the void that longtime starter Zaire Franklin left at MIKE linebacker, but adding Oregon's Bryce Boettcher in the fourth round indeed does change things.

Now, Boettcher and Davis-Gaither are set to battle it out this summer for the WILL linebacker job. The rookie is projected to be a major special teams contributor in year one, but the overall turnover in the linebacker room means there are no guarantees of spots or roles.

The Colts are in a playoff-or-bust mindset entering the season despite what their roster suggests, which points to the best man winning more than ever before.

Backup RB

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) runs the ball past Green Bay Packers cornerback Bo Melton (16) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Entering draft weekend, the Colts had a running back room comprised of Jonathan Taylor and then everybody else.

Second-year back DJ Giddens had an underwhelming rookie season that instilled little confidence for a sophomore jump, and former UDFA Ulysses Bentley IV projects as a strong practice squad option.

This uncertainty suggested that the Colts are willing to ride Taylor until the wheels fall off, but a late-round selection of Kentucky's Seth McGowan confirmed they're not done adding competition to the room.

Indianapolis could very well choose to add a veteran mid-season to strengthen the room outside of Taylor, as they did in 2025 when adding Ameer Abdullah to the mix, but as of now, recent Day 3 picks in Giddens and McGowan are slated to compete for the RB2 opening.

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