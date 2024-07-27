NFL Expert Thinks Colts Trio of Players Could Have Promising Futures
The Indianapolis Colts have strong veteran notables like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, and cornerback Kenny Moore II. But, when the entire roster is analyzed, the Colts have a young group that features promising futures. Some well-known are quarterback Anthony Richardson, left tackle Bernhard Raimann, and safety Julian Blackmon. But some of the lesser-known players can take off for Indy and haven't had enough of a chance to be written off yet.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz released an article detailing the best under-the-radar prospects in the league. Schatz has specific criteria for the players to meet, below is the information. (Schultz also mentions that this list isn't specific to just the 2024 season.)
- Drafted in the third round or later, or signed as an undrafted free agent.
- Entered the NFL between 2021 and 2023.
- Fewer than 500 career offensive or defensive snaps (except running backs, who are allowed only 300 offensive snaps).
- Have not signed a contract extension (players who have bounced around the league looking for the right spot, however, still qualify for the list).
- Age 26 or younger as of Sept. 1.
For Indianapolis, three current players are on this list of 25 overall, showing bright potential within the organization's walls beyond Richardson and other stars. These players will be laid out in order of rank from lowest to highest, starting with the defensive side of the ball.
Adetomiwa Adebawore | Defensive Tackle
List Rank | 23rd
Adebawore was seen as a developmental prospect coming into the league and still has that label. But the coaches assigned to Adebawore sure have a lot of raw clay to work with.- Aaron Schatz | ESPN
Last year when the Colts selected the freakishly athletic defender Adetomiwa Adebawore out of Northwestern in the fourth round, multiple things jumped off the page. Without question, the number one attribute was Adebawore's fantastic explosiveness and speed, posting a 4.49 40-yard dash, among other high finishes.
However, Adebawore struggled mightily on almost all fronts. He'd conclude 2023 playing only 132 snaps and had brutal Pro Football Focus grades in run (24.1) and overall defense (27.5). While Adebawore is a raw prospect with incredibly high athleticism, those are metrics that must improve if he hopes to find playing time on a defensive front loaded with talent in Indy.
Adebawore is in a great situation to succeed and can make it happen to a realistic level. Indianapolis needs speed and reliability with their pass rush, but don't expect Adebawore to start or supplant a big name. His ceiling is a solid rotational piece with a strength geared toward getting to the passer, which Indianapolis will take every day.
Nick Cross | Safety
List Rank | 15th
Cross has the versatility to play all over the defense, with imposing tackling power. He impressed when forced to cover tight ends and had the fastest 40 among safeties at the 2022 combine.- Aaron Schatz | ESPN
General manager Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis front office seem to believe in third-year pro out of Maryland, Nick Cross. Indianapolis traded up to 96th overall in round three of the 2022 NFL Draft to get Cross at safety, seeing immense potential in the defender. But Cross had a rough rookie season and didn't play a lot of snaps in 2023 either (292 total). However, he still had moments where he showcased why Indianapolis made the jump to get him.
Cross concluded with great run defense and speed to keep up with fast pass-catchers. He'd play all 17 games (two starts) and get 39 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception. With no signings at safety yet for Indianapolis, it seems that they believe in Cross to make the transition into a legitimate starter for Gus Bradley's defense. If the Colts do sign a safety, don't expect Justin Simmons or Quandre Diggs, as Indy probably wants to see what they have in Cross.
Jelani Woods | Tight End
List Rank | 7th
He is one of the tallest tight ends in the league at 6-foot-7 and told reporters before the draft that he patterned his game after Marcedes Lewis. He's the kind of tight end who posts up defenders in the end zone.- Aaron Schatz | ESPN
Colts tight end Jelani Woods missed the entirety of 2023 due to hamstring injuries. This was crushing for the Colts tight end group, who would finish with 70 catches between Kylen Granson (30), Will Mallory (18), Mo Alie-Cox (13), and Drew Ogletree (9). For Woods, 2024 is the most important season of football he's ever played. After showing promise on a lackluster Colts offense in 2022 as a rookie, Woods now finds himself with a great play caller like Shane Steichen who can utilize his massive frame and high-level athleticism, especially in the red zone.
Also, Richardson is a quarterback who likes to find his tight ends on the field. If Richardson can avoid injury setbacks with Woods and build chemistry, it could become a combination that nobody is talking about league-wide. Woods is one of the most ambiguous players on the Colts roster but will look to change that by staying healthy and rising to the ranks of a TE1 as soon as possible.
