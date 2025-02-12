NFL Analyst Predicts Colts to Draft 'Mammoth' Prospect
The 2025 NFL draft sits just over two months away as the Indianapolis Colts and their front office prepare to make a selection with the 14th overall pick. With positional needs across the board, general manager Chris Ballard has plenty of options to choose from.
The Colts have been strongly linked to tight end Tyler Warren and safety Malaki Starks in most drafts, but CBS analyst Mike Renner thinks Indy will opt for a different route with their pick.
Renner sees the Colts drafting Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant in the middle of the first round, passing the opportunity to take either Warren or Starks. Renner thinks that Ballard will follow his history of drafting talented athletes, and Grant fills that box.
"Chris Ballard is a traits-based drafter, and you won't find too many prospects with better traits in this draft than Kenneth Grant," wrote Renner. "He's a mammoth defensive tackle who moves like a 3-technique and is only scratching the surface of his potential."
At six-foot-three and 340 pounds, Grant is an absolute unit on the line. In 12 games this season, Grant totaled 32 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks. His five passes defended show his awareness to swat low throws, making him a physically capable and mentally smart player.
Grant played a big part on Michigan's national championship squad in the 2023-24 season with 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 15 games. The Colts could use a player with big-game experience as the team looks to fight for a playoff spot for the first time in five seasons.
The Colts have drafted a defensive lineman or edge rusher in two of the last four drafts, making it entirely possible for Ballard to repeat history this year. Looking at the roster, drafting a tight end for quarterback Anthony Richardson or an elite defensive back for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo seems like a better option.
