NFL to Vote On Move That Could Affect the Colts
The Indianapolis Colts haven't made the playoffs since 2020, but if they're able to get in this season, the format could look different than the last time they were there.
This week, NFL owners will get together in Minneapolis, Minn., for the league's spring meetings, and one thing they are set to vote on is how the postseason is seeded.
The Detroit Lions proposed this change in March at the annual league meeting. While it was discussed at the time, an official vote was tabled until this week so that teams may have more time to do their research.
Currently, the four division-winning teams are locked into the top four playoff seeds in each conference and then ordered by their regular-season record and other various tiebreakers. There are then three wild-card teams, also ordered by record and tiebreakers. However, in Detroit's proposal, all seven teams would be seeded against each other, regardless of whether they won the division or not.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
For example, a wild card team that finishes with a 12-5 record in the regular season would have a higher seed than a division-winning team that finished 10-7.
This proposal is an effort to reward the teams that performed the best in the regular season. It also adds more value to each game near the end of the season because seeding changes are more likely to happen.
This week, the owners will also vote on the legality of the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push" play, allowing teams to attempt an onside kick throughout a game rather than just during the fourth quarter, and whether or not to allow NFL players to compete in flag football in the 2028 Olympics.
The NFL's spring meeting will take place between Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21.