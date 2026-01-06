The second half of the NFL season couldn't have gone worse for the Indianapolis Colts . Their starting quarterback suffered a season-ending injury, they lost seven consecutive games, and the star cornerback they traded two first-round picks for played just two full games.

Late-season collapses have been a theme for the Colts over the past five years. The team hasn't been able to win close games in December or January, no matter the opponent.

The endless losses have frustrated Colts fans, and Jim Irsay's daughters addressed that frustration in a new letter they released on Tuesday.

"Dear Colts Fans: Like you, we’re without a doubt frustrated with the final results of the season. Until we win consistently, claim the division, and reach the playoffs, we’re not meeting the high standard we all expect out of our team. At the same time, there were many moments in 2025 that led us to believe we can achieve sustained success. That’s why we’re confident about the blueprint Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen created last year, and why we’re confident they can build on the progress we saw early on this past season."

"... We know many fans want change now, and we hear, respect, and understand the frustration. But make no mistake — the urgency to succeed and win has never been higher, and we believe we can compete for the division and a playoff berth next season and into the future. In the meantime, thank you for supporting the Horseshoe through what has been a challenging year, on and off the field. We wish you all a wonderful and prosperous 2026!"

The letter was signed by all three sisters, including Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who held a press conference on Monday.

Irsay-Gordon said she was "pissed" that the Colts' season fell apart. She sent a clear tone to Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard, saying that the urgency to win has never been higher.

Irsay-Gordon caught some attention this season for her style of ownership. The boss is usually seen wearing a headset on the sideline during games, taking notes and listening to the Colts' play calls. Colts players, like safety Cam Bynum, have talked about how much they love her involvement in the organization.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon speaks with media Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, during a press conference held at the Indianapolis Colts practice facility. Irsay-Gordon, the co-owner and CEO of the Colts, addressed questions about the team retaining head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most fans took issue with Ballard getting another year. Some figured that, since there was new ownership, Ballard would be on his last life. That wasn't the case.

In nine years with the Colts, Ballard has brought in zero division titles, two playoff appearances, and one playoff win. The results have been unacceptable, especially considering the organization's storied history.

If things go south this season, one would assume that Ballard's time will be up. A six-year streak with no postseason appearances would be the straw on the camel's back and ignite a complete house cleaning in 2027.

That being said, Ballard and Steichen have a year to save their jobs. It's officially playoffs or bust in Indianapolis.

