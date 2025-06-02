Pair of Colts Earn Recognition for Elite Play
The Indianapolis Colts struggled defensively in 2024, but that doesn't mean there weren't bright spots sprinkled throughout the roster.
The Colts' defensive line hit a peak in 2023 by setting an Indianapolis-era record of 51 sacks. In 2024, that number decreased substantially to just 36 sacks due to injuries and a string of less-efficient performances.
Regardless, the Colts' interior defensive linemen have shown up time and time again. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are stalwart defensive tackles who bring veteran knowledge and tough play to Indy's front seven.
Stewart and Buckner are entering their 9th and 10th years in the NFL, respectively. Both have been with the Colts for at least five seasons, marking their name in Indianapolis history with every play they make.
Pro Football Focus expert Trevor Sikkema took the time to rank every interior lineman and placed Buckner in the top 10 at eighth place.
"Buckner was once again a top-10 interior defender in PFF overall grade (81.7) in 2024," Sikkema wrote. "He also places sixth at the position with 0.85 PFF WAR over the past three seasons. Just one of Buckner's past eight seasons has yielded a PFF overall grade below 79.0."
Buckner's consistency has been the difference for the Colts at many times. He suffered a short injury stint last season for the first time in three years, but still recorded 6.5 sacks and 61 total tackles in 12 games played.
Further down the list was Stewart, whom Sikkema ranked as the 24th-best interior defender in the league.
"Stewart recorded the 17th-highest single-season PFF overall grade among interior defenders last season (76.1). His 78.7 PFF run-defense grade also ranked seventh at the position. Though he is one-dimensional, Stewart is excellent at what he does best."
As Sikkema mentioned, Stewart is one of the top run defenders in football. At 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, Stewart has been able to consistently penetrate opposing offensive lines and force the running back to a different part of the field.
According to ESPN, Stewart recorded 18 stuffs in 2024. A stuff is considered a tackle for no gain or for a loss on a rushing play. His ability to get in the backfield early is a true difference maker for the Colts, and will be needed again in Lou Anarumo's scheme.
The Colts must be able to rely on Stewart and Buckner to stay on the field and disrupt opposing passers and ball carriers to limit big plays from the start. If the two are able to set the tone, the rest of the defense can follow.