Pair of Colts QBs Given Huge Opportunity Elsewhere
The Indianapolis Colts saw two current quarterbacks drafted in another professional football league. Rookies Jason Bean and Kedon Slovis were selected first and 12th overall in the United Football League draft. While the draft is official for the UFL, the league won't receive Bean or Slovis if they make an NFL roster. However, the UFL owns the rights to the player, so if they don't cut it in the NFL, they'll have a home in the UFL.
The UFL is a unique professional spring football league (March - June) comprised of players from the now-defunct XFL and USFL leagues. The UFL had their college draft today, with two franchises selecting Colts field generals. Bean found himself as the number one overall selection of the UFL draft, going to the Showboats.
While the Colts currently have Bean slotted as QB/WR (quarterback/wide receiver), he played six college seasons as a field general. During his time in the NCAA with the North Texas Mean Green and Kansas Jayhawks, Bean compiled career statistics indicative of a versatile quarterback who can be explosive in multiple ways. Below are Bean's numbers through 51 games.
Passing
-414/699 completions (59.2 %)
-5,969 yards
-55 touchdowns
-26 interceptions
Rushing
-251 carries
-1,342 yards
-5.3 yards per carry
-14 rushing touchdowns
Bean is currently fighting an uphill battle to make the Colts roster, with Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, and Sam Ehlinger in the top three spots secured with lock and key. Expect the new number-one overall selection of the UFL draft to be a versatile quarterback who can run all over the field for the Showboats.
Slovis was taken later at the 12th overall spot by the Defenders.
Slovis had a journeyman career in the NCAA similar to Bean, wearing helmets for USC (2019-2021), Pittsburgh (2022), and BYU (2023). Once Slovis concluded his collegiate run, he had at least 1,000 yards passing for each university. Below are Slovis's career marks for passing through 46 career games.
-989/1534 completions (64.5%)
-11,689 passing yards
-80 touchdowns
-39 interceptions
While Slovis is athletic and can make solid throws, he's in a similar spot to Bean with the Colts. The argument for Slovis to somehow slip past Ehlinger on the roster is below Bean's, mostly due to his lack of rushing ability (-259 career rushing yards in the NCAA). Slovis likely won't make Indy's roster and will be ready to fire away for the Defenders next March.
While it isn't completely out of the realm of possibility for Bean or Slovis to make Indy's final ranks, don't expect it given the situation at passer. With the start of training camp just ahead, every member of the Colts roster is readying up to prepare for a pivotal 2024 campaign in year two of Shane Steichen.
