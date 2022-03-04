Pete Carroll Trying to Quiet Russell Wilson Rumor Mill

The Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a quarterback and there have been links with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

But Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is ready to put those rumors to rest... as best he can anyway.

"At this time of year there's conversations about everybody," Carroll said at the NFL Combine this week when asked of Wilson. "That's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all the players, particularly marquee players."

"That's not changed; it's been the same every year we've been here."

While Carroll left the door open for trade possibilities regarding Wilson, it was just a sliver before he began to shut it again.

"So it's the same as it's been. We have no intention of making any move there, but John (general manager John Schneider) has to field those. He always has. But nothing specific to that."

Carroll was ready to emphasize his close working relationship with Wilson, a relationship that has looked in doubt, publicly at least.

"Russell and I have had a partnership for all of these years," said Carroll. "We've worked at this the whole time. We've communicated on a really high level."

"I feel like we're on a good page, that we know what's going on, and that we're communicating really well still."

Carroll isn't surprised there's plenty of speculation surrounding his nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

"Last year it was out there twice as much, so no, I'm not surprised, Carroll said with a grin. "It's the quarterback world right now. They're talking about all of them, and you guys are doing everything you can to try and figure it out."

"So there's a lot people taking shots, a lot of lines in the water right now trying to guess and see what's going to happen."

The guess right now is that Russell Wilson is a Seattle Seahawk in 2022.