Skip to main content
Player(s)
Russell Wilson
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll Trying to Quiet Russell Wilson Rumor Mill

The Indianapolis Colts have been linked to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a quarterback and there have been links with Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

But Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is ready to put those rumors to rest... as best he can anyway.

"At this time of year there's conversations about everybody," Carroll said at the NFL Combine this week when asked of Wilson. "That's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all the players, particularly marquee players."

"That's not changed; it's been the same every year we've been here."

While Carroll left the door open for trade possibilities regarding Wilson, it was just a sliver before he began to shut it again.

"So it's the same as it's been. We have no intention of making any move there, but John (general manager John Schneider) has to field those. He always has. But nothing specific to that."

Carroll was ready to emphasize his close working relationship with Wilson, a relationship that has looked in doubt, publicly at least.

"Russell and I have had a partnership for all of these years," said Carroll. "We've worked at this the whole time. We've communicated on a really high level."

"I feel like we're on a good page, that we know what's going on, and that we're communicating really well still."

Carroll isn't surprised there's plenty of speculation surrounding his nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

"Last year it was out there twice as much, so no, I'm not surprised, Carroll said with a grin. "It's the quarterback world right now. They're talking about all of them, and you guys are doing everything you can to try and figure it out."

"So there's a lot people taking shots, a lot of lines in the water right now trying to guess and see what's going to happen."

The guess right now is that Russell Wilson is a Seattle Seahawk in 2022.

Read More

Russell WilsonIndianapolis ColtsSeattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson Indianapolis Colts NFL Trade Rumors
News

Pete Carroll Trying to Quiet Russell Wilson Rumor Mill

By HH Staff17 seconds ago
USATSI_17292878-1
Draft

Which Wide Receivers Colts May Target in 2022 NFL Draft

By Zach Hicks1 hour ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs the ball through the Titans' defense during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 101
News

Colts Urged to Upgrade at Wide Receiver

By Jake Arthur3 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Prospect Tyquan Thornton
News

Time to Upgrade? Receivers Run Wild at NFL Combine

By HH Staff3 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to throw in the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

QB Carousel: How Does Jimmy Garoppolo Fit with the Colts?

By Andrew Moore4 hours ago
USATSI_16845336
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: David Anenih, EDGE, Houston

By Zach Hicks16 hours ago
Mitch Trubisky Indianapolis Colts Prediction
News

Indianapolis Colts Starting QB in 2022... Mitchell Trubisky?

By HH StaffMar 3, 2022
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

T.Y. Hilton Wants To — And Can — Still Play

By Jake ArthurMar 2, 2022