How Did PFF Rank the Colts OL?

Pro Football Focus ranks every offensive line in the NFL, where did the Indianapolis Colts finish?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) is ranking the various position units across the NFL including defensive line, and they give the Indianapolis Colts credit for the No. 10 offensive line in the league.

To give more context to the rankings, PFF also grades the offensive lines by breaking them into tiers. They put the Colts in the second tier called "High Floor".

Losing two starters from a year ago is quite the blow, but the core of Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith is still elite. Plus, there is reason to think the Colts' options at left tackle and right guard are more than capable of holding their own. Third-year offensive lineman Danny Pinter earned a 74.7 overall grade on 226 snaps at mostly center last season. Matt Pryor was similarly impressive in limited playing time, posting a 76.5 overall grade on 438 snaps at mostly right tackle last season. If they continue to succeed in full-time roles, the Colts will finish at a much higher ranking on this list. - PFF

PFF mentions Pryor as one of the options at tackle, but the Colts are also high on rookie Bernhard Raimann. NFL Insider Stephania Bell of ESPN pegged Raimann as her favorite pick in the entire NFL Draft.

Even at No. 10, new quarterback Matt Ryan should feel like he's covered in bubble wrap after playing 14 seasons in Atlanta. The Falcons come in 28th on the list with the same projected-starting five that played in front of Ryan last year.

Ryan was sacked 85 times his first-four seasons in the NFL; he's been sacked 171 times the last-four seasons.

Should the Colts finish with a much higher ranking as an offensive line like PFF suggests, Ryan and the Colts could have a very successful playoff run in January.