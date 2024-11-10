QB Play Remains Putrid as Colts Embarrassed by Bills, 30-20
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) entered Sunday with a decent gameplan to upset the visiting Buffalo Bills (8-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium. And then their first offensive play happened.
The Colts defense forced the Bills to punt following a short, four-play drive as the offense took over at their own 9-yard line. Quarterback Joe Flacco dropped back, looked left, and lofted a ball toward Josh Downs that fell well short and into the hands of Bills slot defender Taron Johnson, who returned the interception 23 yards for an early touchdown.
This would be a summation of the afternoon. When the Colts ran the ball with Jonathan Taylor, they found success. Their star running back ran the ball 21 times for 114 yards (5.4 avg.) overall, but they seldom ran the ball in the second half, just five times for seven yards.
The Colts defense managed to keep the team in the game throughout the afternoon, with the offense failing to play functionally, yet again. After three more turnovers from Flacco, the Bills got to leave Lucas Oil Stadium with a 30-20 gift.
— Flacco is now 1-3 in games as the Colts starting quarterback, but he looks markedly less productive in the two games since being named the starter for the rest of the season. He has held on to the fall for too long, failed to escape pressure when it is coming, and has turned the ball over six times in the last two games compared to the offense scoring just two touchdowns. Head coach Shane Steichen must consider putting Anthony Richardson back in the lineup.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
— The Colts were without top wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) today, which allowed rookie AD Mitchell to get his most substantial work yet. He had an early-career day with six catches for 71 yards (11.8 avg.).
— The Colts defense sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice and forced two turnovers, Buffalo entering the game as the NFL's best at avoiding both. However, they allowd 416 total yards and 30 points. It makes you wonder how different that would've looked without their offense turning the ball over four times.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.