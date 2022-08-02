Reggie Wayne Reveals Key to WR Alec Pierce's Success

It's not easy being a rookie in the NFL.



Not for a coach, and not for a player.

Reggie Wayne is in his first year as the wide receivers coach for the Indianapolis Colts, and while he may be a rookie coach, he has a lot of experience to pass on to his players.

The Colts invested a second-round draft pick in wide receiver Alec Pierce, and the early reviews have been very good for the talented wide out.

Pierce put on a show at the NFL Combine, measuring 6'3 and 211 pounds with a 4.41 forty-yard dash, a 40.5-inch vertical leap and 129-inch broad jump. He has all the physical ability in the world.

When asked what Pierce needs to do to keep improving and have a successful season, Wayne was clear on what he needed to do.

"To Relax," said Wayne.

"I told him before the night practice, when you go out there and touch the field, just raise your hands up and take a deep breath."

"Just relax."

"Just like I was, everything is pressing. He's trying to be perfect on every little thing, and that's not going to happen."

Wayne understands all the things that can go through a rookie's mind as he's trying to make an impression.

"Just relax and let it come to you," said Wayne. "We all know how to play football. We're out here and we're not trying to be on film and making all the mistakes. We're trying to impress coaches, and we're trying to fit in perfectly in the room."

"Nobody don't care about that stuff," Wayne said with a shrug and a grin. "You're gonna mess up. The vets mess up. So it's just relax, play football, and let it comes to you."

Wayne has also been impressed with the camp that fourth-year receiver Parris Campbell is having. It's been a struggle for Campbell early in his career, but he's poised to have a breakout season.

"He's rollin'," said Wayne. "I think he had a good offseason. I think he looks good."

"It's happening. It's starting to happen [for him]. It's getting that confidence, and that's the biggest thing... getting confidence."

"And that's one of the things I'm here to do. I'm trying to build everybody up. Even if you think it's down a little bit. I'm your biggest cheerleader, I'll pick it up, and I'll get you going."

"He's been playing well."

Wayne commented that even as a first-year coach it feels good to be recognized, but he's not afraid to be critical either.

"It's not necessarily a motivational tactic," said Wayne. "When you do good, you need to praise them. When they do bad, you need to tell them they look like trash."

Wayne may be a rookie coach, but he already has the respect from the players like an elder statesman.